Infection Gunfight Codes (October 2024)

As far as Roblox FPS games go, Infection Gunfight ranks highly among my personal best. The well-polished mechanics, fantastic gunplay, and tons of gameplay variety kept me coming back for more zombie shooting action. Due to the game’s competitive nature, a helping hand is always welcome.

Infection Gunfight codes will give you an extra edge over your opponents, providing you with power-ups, weapons, and other helpful freebies to lay waste on zombies and humans equally. If you’re in the mood for a more old-school FPS experience, visit our Roblox RIVALS Codes article and enjoy great rewards from the get-go.

All Infection Gunfight Codes List

Working Infection Gunfight Codes

CODE001: Use for a Minigun (7 days) (New)

Expired Infection Gunfight Codes

There are no expired Infection Gunfight codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Infection Gunfight

It’s easy to redeem Infection Gunfight codes if you follow our useful guide below:

Launch Infection Gunfight on Roblox. Click the Rewards icon (1) at the bottom of the screen. Insert an active code into the Enter Code Here text box (2). Click Redeem (3), and the rewards will be yours!

How to Get More Infection Gunfight Codes

To find every active Infection Gunfight code, all you have to do is bookmark this guide. That way, you’ll have a one-way fast ticket to new codes, and we’ll do the heavy lifting by hunting for codes and adding them to the list ASAP. Alternatively, you can search for new codes, updates and giveaways by joining the 9thD Workshop Discord Server and becoming a member of the 9thD Workshop Roblox Group.

Why Are My Infection Gunfight Codes Not Working?

The most likely reason your codes aren’t working is that a spelling mistake that made its way unnoticed. When you’re typing in codes, double-check for any typos and other errors, and you’ll never run into these issues again. If your problem persists, that usually means the code has expired. However, there’s a chance that codes can become active again over time!

What Is Infection Gunfight?

Infection Gunfight is a PvP and Roblox shooter that centers around humans fighting off a massive zombie invasion. There are three game modes to choose from, each one offering a vastly different experience from the rest. Evolution starts with one player taking the role of a zombie, attempting to infect other players and turn them into zombies as well.

The zombies win the match by infecting all humans, while humans win even if one human player survives. 8v8 and Free for All are classic FPS modes, the former splitting players into two teams while the latter makes you play on your own in an all-out scrap for kills to determine the most skilled player around. Try to complete as many tasks as possible to level up and unlock weapons and skins!

