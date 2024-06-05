Roblox Cali Shootout Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 5, 2024
Searched for new codes!
Recommended Videos
Do you want GTA Online? We have GTA Online at home. Do odd jobs to get money so that you can afford guns and start blasting. If you are a trust fund baby and don’t want to do jobs to afford anything, we have Roblox Cali Shootout codes for that occasion.
All Roblox Cali Shootout List
Active Roblox Cali Shootout Codes
- Aim: Use for 10k Cash
- JEWELRY: Use for 1k Cash
- ELECTRIC: Use for 1k Cash
- NIGHTCLUB: Use for 1.5k Cash
- WINTER: Use for 1.5k Cash
- SPIN: Use for 1.6k Cash
Expired Roblox Cali Shootout Codes
- There are currently no expired Roblox Cali Shootout codes.
Related: Roblox Arsenal Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Cali Shootout
To redeem Roblox Cali Shootout codes, follow these easy steps below:
- Open Cali Shootout in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button at the top of the screen.
- Enter an active code in the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Done and enjoy your goodies.
If you want to play more Roblox shooter games with freebies, check out our Operations Siege Codes and Counter Blox Codes articles, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy