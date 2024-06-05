Roblox Cali Shootout Official Art
Image via Crimelife
Roblox Cali Shootout Codes (June 2024)

Published: Jun 5, 2024

Updated: June 5, 2024

Do you want GTA Online? We have GTA Online at home. Do odd jobs to get money so that you can afford guns and start blasting. If you are a trust fund baby and don’t want to do jobs to afford anything, we have Roblox Cali Shootout codes for that occasion.

All Roblox Cali Shootout List

Active Roblox Cali Shootout Codes

  • Aim: Use for 10k Cash
  • JEWELRY: Use for 1k Cash
  •  ELECTRIC: Use for 1k Cash
  •  NIGHTCLUB: Use for 1.5k Cash
  •  WINTER: Use for 1.5k Cash
  •  SPIN: Use for 1.6k Cash

Expired Roblox Cali Shootout Codes

  • There are currently no expired Roblox Cali Shootout codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Cali Shootout

To redeem Roblox Cali Shootout codes, follow these easy steps below:

Roblox Cali Shootout How to redeem codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Cali Shootout in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button at the top of the screen.
  3. Enter an active code in the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Done and enjoy your goodies.

If you want to play more Roblox shooter games with freebies, check out our Operations Siege Codes and Counter Blox Codes articles, too!

