Roblox Arsenal Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 30, 2024
Added new codes!
Recommended Videos
In this fast-paced shooting game, it’s all about defeating your opponents before they eliminate you, but why not kill in style? Use Roblox Arsenal codes to get skins and customize your avatar. You will also obtain announcer voices and other cool freebies!
All Roblox Arsenal Codes List
Working Roblox Arsenal Codes
- EPRIKA: Use for the Eprika announcer voice
- ROLVE: Use for Fanboy Skin
- E: Use for a Calling Card
- POKE: Use for Poke Skin
- GARCELLO: Use for Garcello Skin, Garcello Kill Effect, and an Emote
- FLAMINGO: Use for the Flamingo announcer voice
- ANNA: Use for Anna Skin
- F00LISH: Use for Jackeryz Skin
- fate: Use to teleport to Fate
- Bandites: Use for the Bandites Announcer Voice
- goodnight: Use to teleport to Snowy Bridge
- JOHN: Use for the John Announcer Voice
- xonae: Use for the Xonae Announcer Voice
- CBROX: Use for Phoenix Skin
- PET: Use for PetrifyTV Announcer Voice
Expired Roblox Arsenal Codesshow more
BALLISTICBSIDE
CRACKED
SCALLYWAG
dhmubruh
trolling…
KITTEN
NEVERBROKEN
THE BANANA MAN
CastlersUnusual100k
TROLLFACE
3BILLY
the 2021 spooky code
POG
TheBloxies
unusualbias
GULLIBLE
wake up
BRUT
MILO
hammertime
BLOXY
xonaeday21
NEWMILO
BALLISTIC
Related: Counter Blox Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Arsenal
Redeeming Roblox Arsenal codes is super easy if you follow the steps below:
- Open Arsenal on Roblox.
- Click the gift box icon at the bottom of the screen.
- Copy the code you want to use from our list and paste it into the text box.
- Click on Redeem to get your reward.
To get freebies in similar games, check out our Operations Siege Codes and Base Battles Codes articles, too.
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more