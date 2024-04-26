Counter Blox Codes (April 2024)

If you are tired of random players ruining your Counter-Strike games, it’s time to take a break. And what better way to distance yourself than to experience the exact same thing but in Roblox? Here, at least, you get Counter Blox codes!

All Counter Blox Codes List

Be Counter Blox Codes (Working)

There are currently no working Counter Blox codes.

Be Counter Blox Codes (Expired)

CBXMASUP8DELAY

BESTOFCB

ILOVECB

GOODTIMES

HOT

SPOOK

holiday18

bloxy

How to Redeem Codes in Counter Blox

To redeem Counter Blox codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Counter Blox on Roblox. Click on the CODES tab in the main menu. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit Redeem and receive your free goodies.

