Codes

Counter Blox Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 26, 2024 10:04 am

If you are tired of random players ruining your Counter-Strike games, it’s time to take a break. And what better way to distance yourself than to experience the exact same thing but in Roblox? Here, at least, you get Counter Blox codes!

All Counter Blox Codes List

Be Counter Blox Codes (Working)

  • There are currently no working Counter Blox codes.

Be Counter Blox Codes (Expired)

  • CBXMASUP8DELAY
  • BESTOFCB
  • ILOVECB
  • GOODTIMES
  • HOT
  • SPOOK
  • holiday18
  • bloxy

How to Redeem Codes in Counter Blox

To redeem Counter Blox codes, follow our easy guide below:

Counter Blox How to redeem codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Counter Blox on Roblox.
  2. Click on the CODES tab in the main menu.
  3. Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your free goodies.

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Bad Business Codes and Criminality Codes articles, too!

