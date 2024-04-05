Project Mugetsu Codes (April 2024)

Join one of the Noble Houses of Bleach and unlock your full potential as you slash away at Hollows and explore the Soul Society. Upgrade your Zanpakuto, customize your character, and unlock skills to become one of the few chosen Soul Reapers to unleash Bankai with Project Mugetsu codes.
Recommended Videos
All Project Mugetsu Codes List
Seas Battlegrounds Codes (Working)
- There are currently no working Project Mugetsu codes.
Project Mugetsu Codes (Expired)
- 160KFAVORITES
- ABILITYREROLLOCKEDIN
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
- 140KLIKESORBS
- 35KLIKES
- 125KLIKESSPINS
- SORRY4DASHUTDOWN
- ULQRES
- SORRYFORPINGS
- 10KLIKES
Related: Peroxide Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Project Mugetsu
To redeem Project Mugetsu codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Project Mugetsu on Roblox.
- Enter a code in the Insert Code text box on the Play screen.
- Click on Redeem and receive your free items!
If you want to play more anime Roblox games with freebies, check out our Anime Dreams Simulator Codes and Anime Combats Simulator Codes articles, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more