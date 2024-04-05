Project Mugetsu Codes (April 2024)

Join one of the Noble Houses of Bleach and unlock your full potential as you slash away at Hollows and explore the Soul Society. Upgrade your Zanpakuto, customize your character, and unlock skills to become one of the few chosen Soul Reapers to unleash Bankai with Project Mugetsu codes.

Recommended Videos

All Project Mugetsu Codes List

Seas Battlegrounds Codes (Working)

There are currently no working Project Mugetsu codes.

Project Mugetsu Codes (Expired)

160KFAVORITES

ABILITYREROLLOCKEDIN

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

140KLIKESORBS

35KLIKES

125KLIKESSPINS

SORRY4DASHUTDOWN

ULQRES

SORRYFORPINGS

10KLIKES

Related: Peroxide Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Project Mugetsu

To redeem Project Mugetsu codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Project Mugetsu on Roblox. Enter a code in the Insert Code text box on the Play screen. Click on Redeem and receive your free items!

If you want to play more anime Roblox games with freebies, check out our Anime Dreams Simulator Codes and Anime Combats Simulator Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more