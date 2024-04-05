Category:
Project Mugetsu Codes (April 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Published: Apr 5, 2024 09:21 am
Project Mugetsu Official Art
Image via Osiris Productions

Join one of the Noble Houses of Bleach and unlock your full potential as you slash away at Hollows and explore the Soul Society. Upgrade your Zanpakuto, customize your character, and unlock skills to become one of the few chosen Soul Reapers to unleash Bankai with Project Mugetsu codes.

All Project Mugetsu Codes List

Seas Battlegrounds Codes (Working)

  • There are currently no working Project Mugetsu codes.

Project Mugetsu Codes (Expired)

  • 160KFAVORITES
  • ABILITYREROLLOCKEDIN
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
  • 140KLIKESORBS
  • 35KLIKES
  • 125KLIKESSPINS
  • SORRY4DASHUTDOWN
  • ULQRES
  • SORRYFORPINGS
  • 10KLIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Project Mugetsu

To redeem Project Mugetsu codes, follow our easy guide below:

Project Mugetsu Code Redemption Guide
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Project Mugetsu on Roblox.
  2. Enter a code in the Insert Code text box on the Play screen.
  3. Click on Redeem and receive your free items!

If you want to play more anime Roblox games with freebies, check out our Anime Dreams Simulator Codes and Anime Combats Simulator Codes articles, too!

Read Article Arcade Punch Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Arcade Punch Simulator promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Arcade Punch Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Legacy Fate Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Legacy Fate.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Legacy Fate Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Drag Project Codes (April 2024)
Drag Project promo image.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Drag Project Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 5, 2024
