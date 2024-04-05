Warhammer Tacticus Codes (April 2024)

Warhammer Tacticus is a turn-based tactical combat game with gacha elements. You push your way through each level by summoning champions and upgrading them to fight enemies. There are also Warhammer Tacticus codes you can use to get free Coins, Blackstones, Raid Tickets, and other freebies!

All Warhammer Tacticus Codes List

Active Warhammer Tacticus Codes

AHEM : Use for 1 Blackstone

: Use for 1 Blackstone WARHAMMER : Use for 3k Coins and 200 Blackstone

: Use for 3k Coins and 200 Blackstone SUMMON : Use for 1 Requisition Scroll

: Use for 1 Requisition Scroll SRSBSNS : Use for 1 Common Combat Knife

: Use for 1 Common Combat Knife GALAXY : Use for 300 Blackstone and 5k Coins

: Use for 300 Blackstone and 5k Coins CAPS: Use for 5 Raid tickets

Expired Warhammer Tacticus Codes

RATSAWAY

ILOVEXENOS

GRIMLOVE

wesblackmane11

WELCOME

RANDOMSORRY

MOP-24-ICY

SURVEYTHANKS

LOBSTER

TRENTON

SERVERWOES

AZRAEL

STUCK

ARJACPLUS

MAJORLEAPER

TYRANIDS

EQUINOX2023

1TACTICUS1

PREPARETHEWAY

OOOAEAHOUOS

SKULLS23

AZHAIKU2023

Redwhiteblue2023

SQUIRRELSKULL

SADPUPPY

MAUGANTROUBLE

How to Redeem Codes in Warhammer Tacticus

If you want to redeem Warhammer Tacticus codes fast, follow our tutorial below:

Open Warhammer Tacticus on your device. Finish the tutorial. Once you’re on the home screen, tap the cogwheel button in the upper-right corner to open the settings. Type the code into the Enter code here text box. Press Redeem and get your rewards!

