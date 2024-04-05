Category:
Warhammer Tacticus Codes (April 2024)

Warhammer Tacticus is a turn-based tactical combat game with gacha elements. You push your way through each level by summoning champions and upgrading them to fight enemies. There are also Warhammer Tacticus codes you can use to get free Coins, Blackstones, Raid Tickets, and other freebies! 

All Warhammer Tacticus Codes List

Active Warhammer Tacticus Codes

  • AHEM: Use for 1 Blackstone
  • WARHAMMER: Use for 3k Coins and 200 Blackstone
  • SUMMON: Use for 1 Requisition Scroll
  • SRSBSNS: Use for 1 Common Combat Knife
  • GALAXY: Use for 300 Blackstone and 5k Coins
  • CAPS: Use for 5 Raid tickets

Expired Warhammer Tacticus Codes

  • RATSAWAY
  • ILOVEXENOS
  • GRIMLOVE
  • wesblackmane11
  • WELCOME
  • RANDOMSORRY
  • MOP-24-ICY
  • SURVEYTHANKS
  • LOBSTER
  • TRENTON
  • SERVERWOES
  • AZRAEL
  • STUCK
  • ARJACPLUS
  • MAJORLEAPER
  • TYRANIDS
  • EQUINOX2023
  • 1TACTICUS1
  • PREPARETHEWAY
  • OOOAEAHOUOS
  • SKULLS23
  • AZHAIKU2023
  • Redwhiteblue2023
  • SQUIRRELSKULL
  • SADPUPPY
  • MAUGANTROUBLE

How to Redeem Codes in Warhammer Tacticus

If you want to redeem Warhammer Tacticus codes fast, follow our tutorial below:

  1. Open Warhammer Tacticus on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Once you’re on the home screen, tap the cogwheel button in the upper-right corner to open the settings.
  4. Type the code into the Enter code here text box.
  5. Press Redeem and get your rewards!

If you want to get more codes for other popular mobile games, check out our AFK Journey Codes and Whiteout Survival Codes articles. 

