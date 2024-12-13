Forgot password
Sword Fantasy Codes (December 2024) [Alpha]

Published: Dec 13, 2024 08:19 am

Updated: December 13, 2024

Added new codes!

If you love collecting majestic blades but you’ve gotten tired of clicker titles where swinging your sword at defenseless foes is the pinnacle of battle, Sword Fantasy is the game for you. Enter a vibrant world full of dangerous enemies where your swordsmanship skills will be put to the test.

Sword Fantasy is a challenging game in which you’ll have to level up from a noob fighter to a true swordsman. If you’re having trouble dealing with enemies and you want to get better faster, use Sword Fantasy codes to get all the free boosts you can. For a similar fantasy title with its own set of fantastic freebies, check out our article on Crawl codes.

All Sword Fantasy Codes List

Active Sword Fantasy Codes

  • 1500likes: Use for 1 hour of 2x Mastery (New)
  • 1kplayers: Use for 1 hour of EXP Boost (New)

Expired Sword Fantasy Codes

  • sorryforthis!

How to Redeem Codes in Sword Fantasy

Redeeming Sword Fantasy codes is a piece of cake—here’s what you need to do:

  1. Run Sword Fantasy in Roblox.
  2. Click on Codes in the top-left menu.
  3. Enter a working code into the Code here field.
  4. Click on Claim to collect your free rewards.

How to Find More Sword Fantasy Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, you can join the official Sword Fantasy Discord server, follow the developer’s X profile (@WorldUpTeam1), and join the Sword Fantasy Roblox group.

However, keep in mind that digging for codes can be quite a chore. Rely on our list of codes instead, as we make sure always to keep it updated. Bookmark this article and come back to it regularly because the latest code drops will always be waiting for you.

Why Are My Sword Fantasy Codes Not Working?

Be careful when typing your Sword Fantasy codes into the text box, as it’s quite easy to make a mistake, mainly due to their case-sensitive nature. Rely on copying and pasting them instead so that you get guaranteed results.

If the code still doesn’t give you any rewards, then it’s most probably expired. Inform us about any such codes, and we’ll make sure to add them to our Expired list as soon as we can.

What Is Sword Fantasy?

Sword Fantasy is an engaging action RPG Roblox title set in a visually stunning world full of adventures. Complete quests to level up your character so that you can face the most challenging enemies and bosses. Unlock new floors and descend into treacherous dungeons full of terrifying monsters and valuable loot. Earn enough resources to buy the most powerful swords in the game and realize your fantasy of becoming the strongest swordsman alive.

If you’re a fan of fantasy Roblox games, take a look at our articles on SHADOVIS RPG codes and Wanderlands Dungeon RPG codes, and see what sorts of free goodies you can grab right now.

