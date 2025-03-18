Dead Sails Codes (March 2025) [ALPHA]

Updated: March 18, 2025 Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

In Dead Sails, Earth as we know it no longer exists, for it has become an apocalyptic nightmare with frightening monsters roaming the surface of our once beautiful planet. Humans are nearly extinct, but scattered groups of survivors are holding their own, determined to flee the invasion or die trying!

If you want to make it out alive, you’ll need to reach a distant safe zone, with the road taking you through abandoned settlements full of bloodthirsty fiends. By redeeming Dead Sails codes, you’ll be able to gear up and help fellow survivors fend off any incoming threats, letting you reach the safe haven in one piece. If you’re a fan of adrenaline-pumping Roblox experiences, visit our Exiled Codes guide and treat yourself to tons of helpful freebies.

All Dead Sails Codes List

Working Dead Sails Codes

Follow this article to get updates

RELEASE—Redeem for 20 Dabloons (New)

Expired Dead Sails Codes

There are currently no expired Dead Sails codes.

Related: Desert Detectors Codes

How to Redeem Dead Sails Codes

Take a look at our guide below to learn all about redeeming Dead Sails codes:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Dead Sails in Roblox. Click the Codes button (1) on the left side. Type in your working code into the Enter code field (2). Click Redeem (3) to collect your rewards.

How to Get More Dead Sails Codes

As new Dead Sails codes come along, you’ll be able to find them all in the Awesome Melon Games Roblox group, on Dead Sails‘ official X account (@SailsDead), and on the Dead Sails Discord server. However, these socials also serve as chatrooms for hundreds of players, and you’ll need to dig through their messages before you stumble onto any codes. Your best bet is to bookmark this article and check back at least once a day. You’ll find all the latest codes collated on our list, waiting for you to redeem them.

Why Are My Dead Sails Codes Not Working?

When redeeming Dead Sails codes, it’s important to note that the game doesn’t notify you whether the code redemption was successful. This means you’ll have to check your inventory and your Dabloon counter to see whether you’ve gotten your rewards. To ensure you’re successful every time, double-check your code for any typos beforehand, or copy a code from our active list and paste it directly into the game.

What Is Dead Sails?

Dead Sails is a Roblox survival game that borrows elements from a similarly named and incredibly popular experience, Dead Rails. The game lets you commandeer a ship sailing through narrow channels in an attempt to reach the furthest settlement. During your journey, you’ll encounter various supernatural creatures that will attack on sight, but you can take them down easily using a vast arsenal of purchasable weapons.

Your ship’s primary fuel source is coal, which you can buy in settlements, but you can also use certain items as an alternative, such as deceased enemies. Try to get as far as possible, and make sure to complete daily quests to earn extra Dabloons, which lets you buy better boats, weapons, and character classes.

Enjoy similar survival experiences with extra rewards by visiting our Edward the Man-Eating Train Codes and Pillar Chase 2 Codes guides, right here on The Escapist!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy