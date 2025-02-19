Edward the Man-Eating Train Codes (February 2025)

Updated February 19, 2025 We added new codes!

Watch out because Edward the Man-Eating Train is coming to get you. You can run, and you can hide, but if you make a single mistake, he will pounce on you and end your life. You have to stay alive because this is a horror game, after all.

If you want a greater chance to survive Edward, then you'll need the Edward the Man-Eating Train codes. You can get incredible titles and Tickets for free from the codes below.

All Edward the Man-Eating Train Codes List

Active Edward the Man-Eating Train Codes

REMEMBERBRISFORD : Use for x20 Tickets and a Traitor title (New)

: Use for x20 Tickets and a Traitor title REMASTER: Use for x75 Tickets (New)

Expired Edward the Man-Eating Train Codes

JOINTHECOMMUNITY

OBLIGATORYCHANGELOGCODE

YALLWITHTHECULT

LAUNCHWEEK

WHOOPSILETALLTHETHECODESEXPIRE

PLEASEDONOTPUTTHISCODEINACLICKBAITVIDEOORARTICLE

NIGHTMARE

SOMETHINGSOMETHINGCHANGELOG

IREADTHECHANGELOG

THATSALOTOFVISITS

ONEYEAR

WHOOPSILETALLTHECODESEXPIRE

INEVERLEFTTHECHANGELOG

LAUNCHDAY

NOWWITHLORENOONEWILLREAD

HAPPYHOLIDAYSAGAIN

AMTRAKRULES

ISTILLREADTHECHANGELOG

WILDFIRE

AWILDCHANGELOGAPPEARED

ITSDEBUGGINTIME

How to Redeem Codes in Edward the Man-Eating Train

You can redeem Edward the Man-Eating Train codes by doing the following:

Run Edward the Man-Eating Train in Roblox. Press the Codes button. Enter the code into the textbox. Click the Submit button to get goodies.

How to Get More Edward the Man-Eating Train Codes

You can find Edward the Man-Eating Train codes on the X (@PigFridge), YouTube (@fridgepigstudios1015), and Fridge Pig Studios Discord server. However, the fastest way to get codes is via this list, so bookmark it.

Why Are My Edward the Man-Eating Train Codes Not Working?

If the Edward the Man-Eating Train codes aren’t working, then you should try copying/pasting them from this list because you might have made a typo or two. If they still don’t work, then they’re expired, and you should contact us if that’s the case.

What is Edward the Man-Eating Train?

Edward the Man-Eating Train is a horror game where you get chased by a man-eating train called Edward. Like most horror games, the key is to survive, so you’ll need to be careful while you explore the peninsula because the train can attack you at any moment.

