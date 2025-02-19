Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Edward The Man-Eating Train
Image via Fridge Pig Studios
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Edward the Man-Eating Train Codes (February 2025)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Feb 19, 2025 03:43 am

Updated February 19, 2025

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Watch out because Edward the Man-Eating Train is coming to get you. You can run, and you can hide, but if you make a single mistake, he will pounce on you and end your life. You have to stay alive because this is a horror game, after all.

If you want a greater chance to survive Edward, then you’ll need the Edward the Man-Eating Train codes. You can get incredible titles and Tickets for free from the codes below. Survive Dandy’s world thanks to the Roblox Dandy’s World Codes.

All Edward the Man-Eating Train Codes List

Active Edward the Man-Eating Train Codes

  • REMEMBERBRISFORD: Use for x20 Tickets and a Traitor title (New)
  • REMASTER: Use for x75 Tickets (New)

Expired Edward the Man-Eating Train Codes

  • JOINTHECOMMUNITY
  • OBLIGATORYCHANGELOGCODE
  • YALLWITHTHECULT
  • LAUNCHWEEK
  • WHOOPSILETALLTHETHECODESEXPIRE
  • PLEASEDONOTPUTTHISCODEINACLICKBAITVIDEOORARTICLE
  • NIGHTMARE
  • SOMETHINGSOMETHINGCHANGELOG
  • IREADTHECHANGELOG
  • THATSALOTOFVISITS
  • ONEYEAR
  • WHOOPSILETALLTHECODESEXPIRE
  • INEVERLEFTTHECHANGELOG
  • LAUNCHDAY
  • NOWWITHLORENOONEWILLREAD
  • HAPPYHOLIDAYSAGAIN
  • AMTRAKRULES
  • ISTILLREADTHECHANGELOG
  • WILDFIRE
  • AWILDCHANGELOGAPPEARED
  • ITSDEBUGGINTIME

Related: Pillar Chase 2 Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Edward the Man-Eating Train

You can redeem Edward the Man-Eating Train codes by doing the following:

How to redeem codes in Edward The Man-Eating Train.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Edward the Man-Eating Train in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button.
  3. Enter the code into the textbox.
  4. Click the Submit button to get goodies.

How to Get More Edward the Man-Eating Train Codes

You can find Edward the Man-Eating Train codes on the X (@PigFridge), YouTube (@fridgepigstudios1015), and Fridge Pig Studios Discord server. However, the fastest way to get codes is via this list, so bookmark it.

Why Are My Edward the Man-Eating Train Codes Not Working?

If the Edward the Man-Eating Train codes aren’t working, then you should try copying/pasting them from this list because you might have made a typo or two. If they still don’t work, then they’re expired, and you should contact us if that’s the case.

What is Edward the Man-Eating Train?

Edward the Man-Eating Train is a horror game where you get chased by a man-eating train called Edward. Like most horror games, the key is to survive, so you’ll need to be careful while you explore the peninsula because the train can attack you at any moment.

You can get your hands on some fantastic items from our lists of Forsaken Codes and Banana Eats Codes.

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.