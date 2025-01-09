Forsaken Codes (January 2025) [ALPHA]

Updated: January 9, 2025 Looked for codes!

A suspicious sound in the night is never just the wind in a terrifying experience like Forsaken. The Killer is coming, so you need to do everything you can to escape the nightmarish situation you’re trapped in. Or, maybe you’re the Killer? Then, instill fear into everyone with your deeds.

Regardless of whether you’re on the side of good or evil, you could always use the help of Forsaken codes. Grab all the free resources you need to unlock the best characters in the game. If you’re looking for a similar horror experience in Roblox, check out our article on Survive the Killer codes and grab all the free rewards that just might save your life!

All Forsaken Codes List

Forsaken Codes (Active)

There are no active Forsaken codes right now.

Forsaken Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Forsaken codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Forsaken

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can’t redeem any Forsaken codes right now because the developer has yet to add a code redemption system to the game. Return to our article from time to time, as we’ll make sure to have all the essential information on the latest code drops as soon as there are any. In the meantime, do your best to survive and unlock new characters to play as.

Forsaken Trello Link

Visit the Forsaken Trello to learn all you need to know about the game’s mechanics, starting with all the Survivors and Killers. You can also find plenty of information on other aspects of the game, such as Maps, Achievements, Gamepasses, and much more.

Why Are My Forsaken Codes Not Working?

Entering Forsaken codes needs to be more than a shot in the dark. Every character matters, so if you make a typo or put something in the wrong case, your code will not work. For guaranteed results, copy the code from our curated list and paste it into the game.

If the issue isn’t solved, the most probable answer is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. Let us know about any invalid codes so that we can react and update our article promptly.

What Is Forsaken?

Forsaken is a Roblox survival horror experience inspired by the widely popular Dead by Daylight franchise. You play as either the Survivor, who needs to complete specific tasks with the rest of their team to survive, or as the Killer, whose primary task is to eradicate all other players from existence. Level up your character and collect Cash by winning matches so that you can unlock new Killers and Survivors.

