Deep Descent Codes (December 2024)

Those bored billionaires are at it again, so we’ll have to complete a Deep Descent to retrieve the remnants of their submersible. Can’t they pick up a peaceful hobby like collecting stolen art instead of messing around the monster-infested waters? Fine—this is the only way to get our freedom back.

There is only one way out of this frozen, stygian hellscape—Deep Descent codes. Relying on the aptly named Poverty Crate won’t get you far, so collect all the free rewards and get yourself some real equipment. And, if you can’t get enough of spooky underwater mysteries, get ready for another one with the help of Pressure Codes.

All Deep Descent Codes List

Working Deep Descent Codes

There are currently no working Deep Descent codes.

Expired Deep Descent Codes

10M

UPCOMING!

JULY4TH

How to Redeem Codes in Deep Descent

To redeem Deep Descent codes, follow the instructions below:

Open Deep Descent on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen. Enter a valid code into the Code Here text box. Press Redeem to receive your rewards.

How to Get More Deep Descent Codes?

You don’t have to go on another onerous journey to get the upcoming Deep Descent codes. All you need to do is bookmark this page and revisit it occasionally to see what’s new. However, if you prefer going on a code-hunting adventure, dive into the Polar Marine Exploration Discord and try finding all the codes on your own.

Why Are My Deep Descent Codes Not Working?

Pay attention to the error message to find out what went wrong while entering a Deep Descent code:

The Code does not exist message indicates that a typo slipped in. Double-check your spelling or paste the code from the list to ensure everything is in its right place.

message indicates that a typo slipped in. Double-check your spelling or paste the code from the list to ensure everything is in its right place. The Code expired pop-up means you’re too late. Most Roblox codes cycle out quickly, so try claiming them as soon as possible.

What Is Deep Descent?

Deep Descent is a Roblox horror adventure where you’re recruited to recover the mysterious missing research vessel under shady circumstances. The mission will soon go awry when you notice you’re not alone in the dark waters. You’ll have to use your wits to solve puzzles and your stealth to sneak around unnoticed. Collect scattered items to ensure the survival of your crew, or go on a solo dive if you’re daring enough.

