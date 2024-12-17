Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Deep Descent promo art
Image via Polar Marine Exploration
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Deep Descent Codes (December 2024)

Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Dec 17, 2024 06:04 am

Updated: December 17, 2024

We looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Those bored billionaires are at it again, so we’ll have to complete a Deep Descent to retrieve the remnants of their submersible. Can’t they pick up a peaceful hobby like collecting stolen art instead of messing around the monster-infested waters? Fine—this is the only way to get our freedom back.

There is only one way out of this frozen, stygian hellscape—Deep Descent codes. Relying on the aptly named Poverty Crate won’t get you far, so collect all the free rewards and get yourself some real equipment. And, if you can’t get enough of spooky underwater mysteries, get ready for another one with the help of Pressure Codes.

All Deep Descent Codes List

Working Deep Descent Codes

  • There are currently no working Deep Descent codes.

Expired Deep Descent Codes

  • 10M 
  • UPCOMING!
  • JULY4TH

Related: Descent Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Deep Descent

To redeem Deep Descent codes, follow the instructions below:

How to redeem Deep Descent codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Deep Descent on Roblox.
  2. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter a valid code into the Code Here text box.
  4. Press Redeem to receive your rewards.

How to Get More Deep Descent Codes?

You don’t have to go on another onerous journey to get the upcoming Deep Descent codes. All you need to do is bookmark this page and revisit it occasionally to see what’s new. However, if you prefer going on a code-hunting adventure, dive into the Polar Marine Exploration Discord and try finding all the codes on your own.

Why Are My Deep Descent Codes Not Working?

Pay attention to the error message to find out what went wrong while entering a Deep Descent code:

  • The Code does not exist message indicates that a typo slipped in. Double-check your spelling or paste the code from the list to ensure everything is in its right place.
  • The Code expired pop-up means you’re too late. Most Roblox codes cycle out quickly, so try claiming them as soon as possible.

What Is Deep Descent?

Deep Descent is a Roblox horror adventure where you’re recruited to recover the mysterious missing research vessel under shady circumstances. The mission will soon go awry when you notice you’re not alone in the dark waters. You’ll have to use your wits to solve puzzles and your stealth to sneak around unnoticed. Collect scattered items to ensure the survival of your crew, or go on a solo dive if you’re daring enough.

To get more rewards in other popular Roblox horror games, check out Roblox Doors Codes and Roblox Dandy’s World Codes.

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.