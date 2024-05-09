Descent in-game screenshot
Descent Codes (May 2024)

The darkness holds many secrets, most of which are out to get you. Do you have what it takes to dive into the scariest depths and get your riches before the creatures find you? With the help of friends and Descent codes, you might make it out in one piece.

All Descent Codes List

Active Descent Codes

  • REL3ASE: Use for 100 Time Shards (New)
  • 1KLIKES: Use for 100 Time Shards (New)

Expired Descent Codes

  • There are currently no expired Descent codes.

Related: Murder Mystery 2 Codes

How to redeem codes in Descent

Follow the steps below to redeem your Descent codes quickly and easily:

  1. Launch Descent on Roblox.
  2. Click the gift box button (1) to open the code text box.
  3. Enter your code into the Enter code here text box (2).
  4. Click the Submit button (3) to get your prize.

If you’re yearning for similar bone-chilling horror experiences, check out our articles on The House TD codes and Roblox Doors codes and get more free rewards ASAP!

