Descent Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 9, 2024 We added new codes!

The darkness holds many secrets, most of which are out to get you. Do you have what it takes to dive into the scariest depths and get your riches before the creatures find you? With the help of friends and Descent codes, you might make it out in one piece.

All Descent Codes List

Active Descent Codes

REL3ASE : Use for 100 Time Shards (New)

: Use for 100 Time Shards 1KLIKES: Use for 100 Time Shards (New)

Expired Descent Codes

There are currently no expired Descent codes.

How to redeem codes in Descent

Follow the steps below to redeem your Descent codes quickly and easily:

Launch Descent on Roblox. Click the gift box button (1) to open the code text box. Enter your code into the Enter code here text box (2). Click the Submit button (3) to get your prize.

