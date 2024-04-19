The House TD Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 19, 2024 We added the latest codes!

Enter a house full of horrors, summon the most powerful heroes, and prepare to stand your ground against waves of terrifying monsters. This tower defense game is the perfect blend of horror and strategy. If defending your base becomes overwhelming, The House TD codes can help!

All The House TD Codes List

The House TD Codes (Active)

Chapter2 : Use for 100 Soul Gems

: Use for 100 Soul Gems H75k : Use for 10 Voodoo Coins

: Use for 10 Voodoo Coins House50k : Use for 10 Voodoo Coins

: Use for 10 Voodoo Coins Happy40k : Use for 200 Soul Gems

: Use for 200 Soul Gems Souls30k : Use for 200 Soul Gems

: Use for 200 Soul Gems Thanks20k : Use for 200 Soul Gems

: Use for 200 Soul Gems Goatmelon : Use for the Melon Master hero

: Use for the Melon Master hero jeromeasf: Use for the JEROMEASF hero

The House TD Codes (Expired)

HappyChristmas

Boom10k

Halloween

House3k

How to Redeem Codes in The House TD

Redeeming The House TD codes is simple—here’s our step-by-step guide:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run The House TD in Roblox. Click on CODES in the lower-left corner while you’re in the lobby. Use the pop-up Enter Code Here field to input a working code. Press Enter to get your freebies!

