The House TD Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 19, 2024 06:12 am

Updated: April 19, 2024

Enter a house full of horrors, summon the most powerful heroes, and prepare to stand your ground against waves of terrifying monsters. This tower defense game is the perfect blend of horror and strategy. If defending your base becomes overwhelming, The House TD codes can help!

All The House TD Codes List

The House TD Codes (Active)

  • Chapter2: Use for 100 Soul Gems
  • H75k: Use for 10 Voodoo Coins
  • House50k: Use for 10 Voodoo Coins
  • Happy40k: Use for 200 Soul Gems
  • Souls30k: Use for 200 Soul Gems
  • Thanks20k: Use for 200 Soul Gems
  • Goatmelon: Use for the Melon Master hero
  • jeromeasf: Use for the JEROMEASF hero

The House TD Codes (Expired)

  • HappyChristmas
  • Boom10k
  • Halloween
  • House3k

How to Redeem Codes in The House TD

Redeeming The House TD codes is simple—here’s our step-by-step guide:

  1. Run The House TD in Roblox.
  2. Click on CODES in the lower-left corner while you’re in the lobby.
  3. Use the pop-up Enter Code Here field to input a working code.
  4. Press Enter to get your freebies!

If you love playing Roblox tower defense games, check out our articles on Pal Tower Defense codes and Lethal Tower Defense codes, and grab all the freebies before it’s too late!

