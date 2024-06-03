Roblox unConventional official game artwork
Roblox unConventional Codes (June 2024)

Published: Jun 3, 2024 11:00 am

Updated: June 3, 2024

We added new codes!

Don’t think you’re special just because you have superpowers. The world you’re entering is full of warriors with extraordinary abilities, and to become a champion, you must gain new powers, hone special skills, and fight your way to the top. With Roblox unConventional codes, you’re a shoo-in for victory!

All Roblox unConventional Codes List

Active Roblox unConventional Codes

  • gobble: Use for free rewards (must reach level 4) (New)
  • gullible: Use for free rewards (must reach level 4) (New)
  • 5k: Use for free rewards (must reach level 5)
  • 4k: Use for free rewards (must reach level 5)
  • cheeseworldforever: Use for free rewards (must reach level 4)
  • normality: Use for free rewards (must reach level 4)
  • minefield: Use for free rewards (must reach level 4)
  • CHEESEWORLD2024: Use for free rewards (must reach level 4)
  • diefestive: Use for 150k Cash and 500 Credits (must reach level 4)
  • humbug: Use for free rewards (must reach level 4)
  • merry: Use for free rewards (must reach level 4)
  • christmas: Use for free rewards (must reach level 4)
  • santa: Use for free rewards (must reach level 4)
  • quizmice: Use for free rewards (must reach level 4)
  • gronch: Use for free rewards (must reach level 4)
  • sorryforpinging: Use for 150k Cash (must reach level 4.5)
  • hallowseve: Use for free rewards (must reach level 4)
  • spookyseason: Use for free rewards (must reach level 4)
  • sorryforshutdown: Use for free rewards (must reach level 5.5)
  • trickortreat: Use for free rewards (must reach level 5)
  • happyhalloween: Use for free rewards (must reach level 5)
  • nightmarehype: Use for free rewards (must reach level 5)
  • grindbuffs: Use for free rewards (must reach level 5)
  • slowseptember: Use for free rewards (must reach level 5)
  • saveugc: Use for free rewards (must reach level 5)
  • halftimesincome: Use for free rewards (must reach level 5)
  • thanks: Use for free rewards (must reach level 5)
  • sorry: Use for free rewards (must reach level 5)
  • upd7: Use for free rewards (must reach level 5)
  • sorrypokuya: Use for 10k Cash (must reach level 4)
  • unomilly: Use for free rewards (must reach level 4.5)
  • y2k: Use for free rewards (must reach level 4)

Expired Roblox unConventional Codes

21feb2024
lich
jousting
medicine
dailygrind
abcollect
roulette
rerelease

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox unConventional

Redeeming Roblox unConventional codes is a simple process. Follow the steps below:

Instructions on how to redeem codes in Roblox unConventional
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Roblox unConventional.
  2. Click on the text bubble icon (1) or press / on your keyboard to open the chat.
  3. Type /code into the chat box (2), followed by a working code.
  4. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your rewards.

A true warrior’s battle never ends. Prove your mettle and redeem more rewards in similar Roblox experiences by visiting our Anime Fighters Simulator (AFS) Codes and Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes articles, too.

