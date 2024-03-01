Category:
Lethal Tower Defense Codes (March 2024)

Lethal Tower Defense is a Roblox experience where you travel to different planets and prevent enemies from destroying your ship. Repel annoying creatures by placing units strategically and improving them with Scraps. To get more upgrade materials, use the latest Lethal Tower Defense codes that we’ve posted below.

All Lethal Tower Defense Codes List

Lethal Tower Defense Codes (Working)

  • FANCY: Use for 300 Scraps (New)
  • ENDLESS: Use for 300 Scraps (New)
  • GALAXY: Use for 200 Scraps
  • 1MILVISITS: Use for 300 Scraps
  • SORRY: Use for 200 Scraps
  • 15KLIKES: Use for 200 Scraps
  • LAUNCH: Use for 200 Scraps

Lethal Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

  • UGCBUGFIX

How to Redeem Codes in Lethal Tower Defense

Redeeming Lethal Tower Defense codes is a simple process if you follow our step-by-step instructions:

  1. Launch Lethal Tower Defense on Roblox.
  2. Click the CODES icon in the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. Insert your code in the pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the CONFIRM CODE button to claim your freebies.

If you want to test your skills in other popular Roblox games, check out our Skibi Defense Codes and Anime World Tower Defense (AWTD) Codes articles to get more useful freebies in those popular titles as well!

