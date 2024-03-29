Pal Tower Defense Codes (March 2024)

Jump into a realm inspired by Palworld like never before. In Pal Tower Defense, you obtain pets, boost their stats, and strategically place them to defend your base from enemies. You can rely on Pal Tower Defense codes for free Coins and Gems to help you beef up.

All Pal Tower Defense Codes List

Active Pal Tower Defense Codes

/code HERO : Use for 50 Gems

: Use for 50 Gems /code freecoins: Use for 250 Coins

Expired Pal Tower Defense Codes

/code 5000likes

/code 2000likes

/code 1000likes

How to Redeem Codes in Pal Tower Defense

Redeeming Pal Tower Defense codes is simple if you know where to look. Check out our guide below:

Launch Pal Tower Defense in Roblox. Click on the chat icon in the upper-left corner. Input a code into the chat box. Press Enter to grab your freebies!

