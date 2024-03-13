Tower Defense X Codes (March 2024)

Keeping your base safe without Tower Defense X codes is challenging! The codes will give you a bunch of Gold, XP, and other goodies that will help you get the best units and fend off all the enemies, so make sure you redeem them before they expire!

All Tower Defense X (TDX) Codes List

Tower Defense X Codes (Working)

johnrobloxforever: Use for 500 Gold and 1,000 XP

Tower Defense X Codes (Expired)

atrazine

johnroblox5

johnroblox4

johnroblox6

johnroblox2

johnroblox3

johnroblox

How to Redeem Codes in Tower Defense X

Follow the steps below to redeem Tower Defense X codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Tower Defense X on Roblox. Click the green megaphone icon on the right side of your screen. Input your code into the ENTER CODE text box. Click REDEEM to claim your goodies.

