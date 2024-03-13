Category:
Tower Defense X Codes (March 2024)

Kristina Timotic
Published: Mar 13, 2024 11:50 am
Keeping your base safe without Tower Defense X codes is challenging! The codes will give you a bunch of Gold, XP, and other goodies that will help you get the best units and fend off all the enemies, so make sure you redeem them before they expire!

All Tower Defense X (TDX) Codes List

Tower Defense X Codes (Working)

  • johnrobloxforever: Use for 500 Gold and 1,000 XP

Tower Defense X Codes (Expired)

  • atrazine
  • johnroblox5
  • johnroblox4
  • johnroblox6
  • johnroblox2
  • johnroblox3
  • johnroblox

How to Redeem Codes in Tower Defense X

Follow the steps below to redeem Tower Defense X codes:

How to redeem codes in Tower Defense X
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Tower Defense X on Roblox.
  2. Click the green megaphone icon on the right side of your screen.
  3. Input your code into the ENTER CODE text box.
  4. Click REDEEM to claim your goodies.

For more tower defense fun, check out our Tower Defense Simulator Codes and Lethal Tower Defense Codes articles and get freebies that will help you keep your base invincible!

Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.