Moto Trackday Project Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 19, 2024
Moto Trackday Project lets you get your share of adrenaline while cruising the roads. Since this is an experience for the fans of speed, you’re probably wondering how to get rich fast. The answer is Moto Trackday Project codes, the easiest way of earning IDR for powerful bikes.
Moto Trackday Project Codes (Working)
- ARMANTIPPYY—Redeem for 25 million IDR
- THX35KLIKES—Redeem for 15 million IDR
- 40KLIKES—Redeem for 25 million IDR
- MTPMASTER756—Redeem for 25 million IDR
- TOODOGG—Redeem for 25 million IDR
Moto Trackday Project Codes (Expired)
- FIREDRAGON240306
- DISCORDBIKE30K
- THX25KLIKES
- THX15KLIKES
- THX2K
- TY41KLIKES
- THX400LIKES
- Likes200
- 100LIKES
How to Redeem Codes in Moto Trackday Project
To redeem Moto Trackday Project codes, all you have to do is follow the steps below:
- Open Moto Trackday Project on Roblox.
- Click the ticket icon on the left side of the screen.
- Enter a code into the text box.
- Press the check mark button to claim your rewards.
