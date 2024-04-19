Moto Trackday Project official art
Image via Hizz Studio
Moto Trackday Project Codes (April 2024)

Image of Maja Kovacevic
Maja Kovacevic
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 08:54 am

Updated: April 19, 2024

We added new codes!

Moto Trackday Project lets you get your share of adrenaline while cruising the roads. Since this is an experience for the fans of speed, you’re probably wondering how to get rich fast. The answer is Moto Trackday Project codes, the easiest way of earning IDR for powerful bikes. 

Moto Trackday Project Codes (Working)

  • ARMANTIPPYY—Redeem for 25 million IDR
  • THX35KLIKES—Redeem for 15 million IDR
  • 40KLIKES—Redeem for 25 million IDR
  • MTPMASTER756—Redeem for 25 million IDR
  • TOODOGG—Redeem for 25 million IDR

Moto Trackday Project Codes (Expired)

  • FIREDRAGON240306
  • DISCORDBIKE30K
  • THX25KLIKES
  • THX15KLIKES
  • THX2K
  • TY41KLIKES
  • THX400LIKES
  • Likes200 
  • 100LIKES 

How to Redeem Codes in Moto Trackday Project

To redeem Moto Trackday Project codes, all you have to do is follow the steps below:

How to redeem Moto Trackday Project codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Moto Trackday Project on Roblox.
  2. Click the ticket icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter a code into the text box.
  4. Press the check mark button to claim your rewards.

If you enjoy Roblox racing games, take a look at our lists of The Ride codes and MotoRush codes to get more free rewards.

