Midnight Chasers Highway Racing Codes (April 2024)

If the thrill of racing gives you the kick, this is the Roblox title that will push all the right buttons for you. Feel the adrenaline rush as you leave your opponents in the dust. If you want the fastest wheels, Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing codes will help!

All Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing Codes List

Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing Codes (Active)

ThanksFor15000 : Use for 20k Cash

: Use for 20k Cash ThxFor5Mil! : Use for 30k Cash

: Use for 30k Cash GeneralKiko: Use for 10k Cash

Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing Codes (Expired)

MobileBack!

BigUpdate!

ThanksFor5750

Race!

ThanksFor5250

CarsUpdate

ThanksFor100

ThanksFor9850

NewMap!

Release!

ThanksFor8250

ThanksFor3000

ThxFor3Mil

Update

ThanksFor6750

HappyNewYear!

ThanksFor3000

How to Redeem Codes in Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing

Redeeming Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing codes is simple—follow these steps:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing in Roblox. Click on the price tag icon in the bottom-left corner. Go to the Codes tab. Input a working code into the Enter a code field. Click on Redeem to grab your freebies!

