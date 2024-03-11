Category:
Dress To Impress (DTI) Codes (March 2024)

The easiest way to create the most stylish outfits is by redeeming Dress to Impress (DTI) codes! You will obtain a bunch of exclusive accessories and clothing items, such as boots, bags, shorts, and similar, which will allow you to come up with unique looks and impress the judges.

All Dress To Impress (DTI) Codes List

Dress To Impress (DTI) Codes (Working)

  • LABOOTS: Use for special boots
  • TEKKYOOZ: Use for a special bag
  • LEAHASHE: Use for a special tracksuit
  • LANABOW: Use for a special bow
  • LANA: Use for the special shirt, shorts, and leg warmers

Dress To Impress (DTI) Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Dress To Impress (DTI) codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Dress To Impress (DTI)

Redeeming codes in Dress To Impress is quite easy—just follow the instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Dress to Impress
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Dress to Impress on Roblox.
  2. Click on the three-star button on the left side of your screen.
  3. Enter a working code into the Type here… text box.
  4. Click the pink check mark button to claim your goodies.

