Heroes World Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 24, 2024 Added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Besides following the story of My Hero Academia, this engaging RPG title on Roblox offers impressive combat moves, challenging quests, and so much to explore while improving your Heroes World fighter to the max. Unleash the full abilities and rise as the real guardian of the city and its people.

Grinding is fun already, but what about grinding with a lot of boosts and rare spins that can help you on your way to the top of the leaderboard? Yes, you can get them here by redeeming the latest Heroes World codes. If you’re interested in a similar title with free rewards, visit our list of Reaper 2 codes.

All Heroes World Codes List

Working Heroes World Codes

BossStudiosTakeOver! : Use for 6-Hour 2x EXP Boost and 8-Hour 2x Cash Boost

: Use for 6-Hour 2x EXP Boost and 8-Hour 2x Cash Boost NewRaid! : Use for 2 Legendary Spins

: Use for 2 Legendary Spins InfernoBack! : Use for 10 Epic Spins and 1 Legendary Spins

: Use for 10 Epic Spins and 1 Legendary Spins welcomeback : Use for 5 Common Spins and 3 Rare Spins

: Use for 5 Common Spins and 3 Rare Spins epic460k : Use for 13 Spins

: Use for 13 Spins almost500k : Use for 14 Spins

: Use for 14 Spins ultra480k : Use for 13 Spins

: Use for 13 Spins the440k : Use for 12 Spins

: Use for 12 Spins AwkeningSoon! : Use for 2 Legendary Spins

: Use for 2 Legendary Spins 470kplus: Use for 13 Spins

Expired Heroes World Codes

season6

370klikes

turkey22

plus120k

210kCODE

spinner180k

260ktime

big300k

ultra140k

230kcode!

330kLIKES

270kREAL

goal200k

320kday

mhmchristmas22

FirstCode!

newupdate!

160ktux

thank350k

thank290k

thank220k

letsgo150k

newyearsupdate23

450kLIKES!

420k

big130k

the100k

280kLIKES

360kgoal

80kcode!

easter340k

santacode

310kLIKES

likereward1

the250k

zi170k

430kcode

Spooky

240kCODE

its90k!

70kalready

110kcodeyay

380kCODE!

heultra190k

the250k

Related: Hero Clash Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Heroes World

If redeeming Heroes World codes seems a bit tricky for you, follow our precise instructions:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Heroes World on Roblox. Click the MENU button on the right side of the screen or press M on your keyboard. Insert a code into the Enter code here! textbox. Enjoy your freebies!

How to Get More Heroes World Codes

The best way to grab the latest Heroes World codes is to save this guide (CTRL+D) and visit it often. We do our best to track down all the active ones and place them here for easy access.

If you’re eager to learn more about the game, tips and tricks, and other valuable info, join the developer’s Heroes World Roblox group and the Heroes World Discord server.

Why Are My Heroes World Codes Not Working?

Always double-check your spelling when inserting Heroes World codes because they mix upper and lower case letters with numbers and special characters. Honestly, that can be challenging sometimes. That’s why we advise you to copy the code from our Active list and paste it straight into the game. Besides that, remember that these codes won’t last forever, so hurry up and avoid missing out on amazing freebies.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Heroes World

Aside from redeeming Heroes World codes, the best way to get more free rewards is by following the story and completing the easier quests. Also, fight as much as possible and watch your EXP rising from clash to clash. For more potential gifts, check the developer’s social media platforms (linked above), as they tend to organize special events and giveaways quite often.

What is Heroes World?

Heroes World is a Roblox RPG inspired by the legendary manga My Hero Academia. Defend your city, fight against various mobs, complete quests, discover unique places with even more challenging battles, and improve your fighter to the max. If you ever feel like you’re not reaching your full potential, this guide, all the available codes, and other valuable info will be there to help you get back on track.

If you want rewards in other popular Roblox games, you can check out our Heroes Online World Codes and World Zero Codes articles!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy