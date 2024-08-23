Heroes Online World Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 23, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Brawl it out with the icons of superhero comics—from Marvel staples like Spiderman and Storm to DC legends such as Zatanna (my queen) and Raven. If you want to unlock your favorite heroes before anyone else, use Heroes: Online World codes.

Heroes Online World Codes List

Active Heroes Online World Codes

VERYDEMURE: Use for 400k Coins (New)

Expired Heroes Online World Codes

TOMORROWYEAH

WEDIDITFIRST

LAGFIX2

BEEHIVE

KAMI

OOPSS

TUESDAYSTARLIGHT

DRINKWATERNOW

CANTSTOPWONTSTOP

STARSHINE

HALLOWEENPOUCH

DRINKWATER

3MIL

HEYSANTA

KAMSIFIED

SLAYORNAY

YAYSIR

PEEKABOO2

TWIRLS

EASTER

BOMDIA

THANKSFIVE

BUGFIX

NOLONGERSECRET

DELUXECOINS

HEYHEY

OOGAA

BUGFIXED1

MILESTONE

HOLIDAYVIBES

60KMEMBERS

4MILLIONZ

SORRY4DELAY

Shematics

AYO

WORLDCODE

FOUR

JANEFOSTER

THXGUYS

HOWSOLOSURFAVS

NIGHTLIFE

12HOURS

HEREYOUGOSIR

WITCHBAG

TSUNAMI

SUPERHEAT

SUMMERCODE

NOTOHATERS

KAMSIFIED_2

BAGOFSOUP

SIDEYE

HEALING

UGHFINE

REKT

SORRYGIRL

KAMSANDTHEZISAYHI

XMEN

FIXEDBUGS

KAMSIFIED

VICTORY

SABRINABAG

NEWYEAR

SUB2KAMSIFIED

BACKERINO

THANKSHERO

HUGS

YOUARECOOL

CHAOS

XMASGIFT

THANKYOU SIR

10MVISITS

DADHEROESDAY

HAPPYTHANKSGIVING

BOUQETROSE

IBEGGEDFORTHISCODE

JUNETEENTH

SHEEP

CELEBRATION

KAMSWASHERE

FUN

SORRYGWEN

DRAGON

HEYFRIEND

SAVEUP

POOKIEBAG

YOUAREPRETTY

WONKWINK

TWIRLGIRLIETWIRLNOW

YOUATE

LIKES2023

NOTBROKE

STACKED

KAMSBIRTHDAY

Rage

HALLOWEENBAG

PEAK

WARDROBEPATCH

STAYHYDRATED

SPOOK

RISEANDSHINE

HOLA

RANDOMTHING

How to Redeem Codes in Heroes Online World

To redeem Heroes: Online World codes, follow the guide below:

Open Heroes: Online World on Roblox Press the gift icon next to your avatar picture in the lower-left corner. Enter a code in the ENTER YOUR CODE HERE text box. Hit the green checkmark button and receive your goodies.

Heroes Online World Trello Link

For more info on patch notes, character stats, and usable items, visit the Heroes: Online World Trello board. It also includes useful resources, such as the links to the dedicated Discord server and several info groups.

If you’re interested in more rewards for other Roblox games, check out our Super Power Grinding Simulator Codes and Psychics Power Tycoon Codes articles as well.

