Heroes Online World Codes (August 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Published: Aug 23, 2024 06:03 am

Updated: August 23, 2024

Looked for new codes!

Brawl it out with the icons of superhero comics—from Marvel staples like Spiderman and Storm to DC legends such as Zatanna (my queen) and Raven. If you want to unlock your favorite heroes before anyone else, use Heroes: Online World codes.

Heroes Online World  Codes List

Active Heroes Online World Codes

  • VERYDEMURE: Use for 400k Coins (New)

Expired Heroes Online World Codes

  • TOMORROWYEAH
  •  WEDIDITFIRST
  •  LAGFIX2
  •  BEEHIVE
  •  KAMI
  •  OOPSS
  •  TUESDAYSTARLIGHT
  •  DRINKWATERNOW
  •  CANTSTOPWONTSTOP
  •  STARSHINE
  •  HALLOWEENPOUCH
  •  DRINKWATER
  •  3MIL
  •  HEYSANTA
  •  KAMSIFIED
  •  SLAYORNAY
  •  YAYSIR
  •  PEEKABOO2
  •  TWIRLS
  •  EASTER
  •  BOMDIA
  •  THANKSFIVE
  •  BUGFIX
  •  NOLONGERSECRET
  •  DELUXECOINS
  •  HEYHEY
  •  OOGAA
  •  BUGFIXED1
  •  MILESTONE
  •  HOLIDAYVIBES
  •  60KMEMBERS
  •  4MILLIONZ
  •  SORRY4DELAY
  •  Shematics
  •  AYO
  •  WORLDCODE
  •  FOUR
  •  JANEFOSTER
  •  THXGUYS
  •  HOWSOLOSURFAVS
  •  NIGHTLIFE
  •  12HOURS
  •  HEREYOUGOSIR
  •  WITCHBAG
  •  TSUNAMI
  •  SUPERHEAT
  •  SUMMERCODE
  •  NOTOHATERS
  •  KAMSIFIED_2
  •  BAGOFSOUP
  •  SIDEYE
  •  HEALING
  •  UGHFINE
  •  REKT
  •  SORRYGIRL
  •  KAMSANDTHEZISAYHI
  •  XMEN
  •  FIXEDBUGS
  •  KAMSIFIED
  •  VICTORY
  •  SABRINABAG
  •  NEWYEAR
  •  SUB2KAMSIFIED
  •  BACKERINO
  •  THANKSHERO
  •  HUGS
  •  YOUARECOOL
  •  CHAOS
  •  XMASGIFT
  •  THANKYOU SIR
  •  10MVISITS
  •  DADHEROESDAY
  •  HAPPYTHANKSGIVING
  •  BOUQETROSE
  •  IBEGGEDFORTHISCODE
  •  JUNETEENTH
  •  SHEEP
  •  CELEBRATION
  •  KAMSWASHERE
  •  FUN
  •  SORRYGWEN
  •  DRAGON
  •  HEYFRIEND
  •  SAVEUP
  •  POOKIEBAG
  •  YOUAREPRETTY
  •  WONKWINK
  •  TWIRLGIRLIETWIRLNOW
  •  YOUATE
  •  LIKES2023
  •  NOTBROKE
  •  STACKED
  •  KAMSBIRTHDAY
  •  Rage
  •  HALLOWEENBAG
  •  PEAK
  •  WARDROBEPATCH
  •  STAYHYDRATED
  •  SPOOK
  •  RISEANDSHINE
  •  HOLA
  •  RANDOMTHING

How to Redeem Codes in Heroes Online World

To redeem Heroes: Online World codes, follow the guide below:

Heroes Online World How to redeem codes
Image by TheEscapist
  1. Open Heroes: Online World on Roblox
  2. Press the gift icon next to your avatar picture in the lower-left corner.
  3. Enter a code in the ENTER YOUR CODE HERE text box.
  4. Hit the green checkmark button and receive your goodies.

For more info on patch notes, character stats, and usable items, visit the Heroes: Online World Trello board. It also includes useful resources, such as the links to the dedicated Discord server and several info groups.

If you’re interested in more rewards for other Roblox games, check out our Super Power Grinding Simulator Codes and Psychics Power Tycoon Codes articles as well.

