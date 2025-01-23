Anime Immortals Codes (January 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated January 23, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Oh, yet another anime-inspired combat game on Roblox. You get to protect the anime multiverse from enemies for the hundredth time, which is so cool. You get to be the hero once again in Anime Immortals, which is, yet again, really cool.

You know what’s also cool? Anime Immortals codes. There’s nothing better than getting items for free, so take a break from fighting and claim some freebies. Since you’re looking for exciting combat games, then you should slip into our Anime Venture Codes list and prepare for another epic anime battle.

All Anime Immortals Codes List

Active Anime Immortals Codes

THANKYOU : Use for x3 Legendary Orbs of Potential

: Use for x3 Legendary Orbs of Potential WELCOME : Use for x2 Rare Random Potion Boxes and x50 Rare Gems

: Use for x2 Rare Random Potion Boxes and x50 Rare Gems 100LIKES : Use for a Random Potion Box, Legendary Orb of Potential, and x50 Rare Gems

: Use for a Random Potion Box, Legendary Orb of Potential, and x50 Rare Gems RELEASE: Use for a Random Potion Box, Legendary Orb of Potential, and x250 Rare Gems

Expired Anime Immortals Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Immortals codes.

Related: Anime Auto Chess Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Immortals

Find the Anime Immortals code redemption system with the help of our guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Run Anime Immortals in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button and open the Codes tab. Enter a code into the textbox. Hit the Claim button to get goodies.

How to Get More Anime Immortals Codes

You can browse the Anime Immortals Discord and HG Anime Roblox group since they’re the official game developers’ social media platforms. You can also bookmark this list of Anime Immortals codes and return whenever you want to check for changes.

Why Are My Anime Immortals Codes Not Working?

Anime Immortals codes will expire after a certain amount of time, but before we come to that conclusion, let’s first check whether you’ve correctly typed in a code. The codes from our list are accurate, so copy/paste them to ensure you don’t make any typos. If you’re still getting nothing, then the codes really are expired, and that’s something you need to inform us about.

What is Anime Immortals?

Anime Immortals is a combat game featuring units and weapons inspired by various anime shows. You get to battle formidable foes to collect gems, which are necessary for unlocking anime heroes that fight alongside you. As you level up, you’ll unlock better weapons and get more loot.

You’ll find countless gifts in our lists of Anime Fate Echoes Codes and Anime Adventures Codes, so be sure to check them out.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy