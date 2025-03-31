San’s MM2 Codes (March 2025) [BACK]

Updated: March 31, 2025 We added new codes!

You guys really love MM2 games, don’t you? I don’t blame you because San’s MM2 is really fun. Who doesn’t like playing a murderer who chases innocent people around the map? Who doesn’t love to get anxiety and fear for their life? I sure do.

San’s MM2 codes make the entire experience even better. You can unlock weapon skins and look fabulous while taking the life of scared Robloxians. Get the latest Murder Mystery 2 Codes for the game that started the whole trend.

All San’s MM2 Codes List

Active San’s MM2 Codes

CLOWN : Use for a Clown Knife and a Clown Gun

: Use for a Clown Knife and a Clown Gun EASTER2024: Use for a Flowerwood Knife, Flowerwood Gun, and Flowerwood

Expired San’s MM2 Codes

NEWUPDATE

BBALL

HAPPY

HEART

LOVE

PEACH

LOVE2024

ILOVEMM2

OM3G4

VALENTINES24

LIKETHEGAME

FRIENDS

Lovely2024

NIK2024

TOXIC

TOXICITY

SORRY

UPDATED

How to Redeem Codes in San’s MM2

You can redeem San’s MM2 codes in the following way:

Run San’s MM2 in Roblox. Press the Inventory button on the left side. Type a code into the ‘EnterCode’ text box. Hit Redeem to claim freebies.

How to Get More San’s MM2 Codes

New San’s MM2 codes can be found on the MMV // MM2 Discord. However, scrolling through all the messages can be time-consuming. You’ll find codes much faster on this page because it takes one click to come back here and one second to skim the list. So, bookmark this list to access it quickly and come back whenever you need more freebies.

Why Are My San’s MM2 Codes Not Working?

Mistyping San’s MM2 codes can happen easily if you’re typing the codes manually and without paying enough attention. This is why we prefer to copy/paste the codes, so consider doing the same if you’re prone to making spelling errors. If you think the code is inactive, you can contact us, and we’ll revise our list.

What is San’s MM2?

By now, I’m sure you all know what type of game San’s MM2 is. To summarize, it’s a survival game where you either play as a murderer who has to chase players or hide from the murderer to survive each round without getting killed.

