Murder Time Codes (April 2024)

It’s a kill-or-be-killed world! Enter a game where it’s your job to either escape the clutches of the murderer or become the murderer and be the bane of everyone’s existence. Hide on top of buildings, throw your knives, and redeem Murder Time codes.

All Murder Time Codes List

Murder Time Codes (Working)

thumbsup : Use for a Like Knife

: Use for a Like Knife thebest : Use for a Special Title

: Use for a Special Title murdermayhem: Use for an Emote Crate

Murder Time Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Murder Time codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Murder Time

To redeem Murder Time codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Murder Time on Roblox. Enter the Codes circle in the spawn zone. Enter your code in the pop-up text box. Hit Redeem and enjoy your free goodies!

