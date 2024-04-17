Official Art for Murder Time 2
Murder Time Codes (April 2024)

It’s a kill-or-be-killed world! Enter a game where it’s your job to either escape the clutches of the murderer or become the murderer and be the bane of everyone’s existence. Hide on top of buildings, throw your knives, and redeem Murder Time codes.

All Murder Time Codes List

Murder Time Codes (Working)

  • thumbsup: Use for a Like Knife
  • thebest: Use for a Special Title
  • murdermayhem: Use for an Emote Crate

Murder Time Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Murder Time codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Murder Time

To redeem Murder Time codes, follow our easy guide below:

Murder Time Code Guide
  1. Open Murder Time on Roblox.
  2. Enter the Codes circle in the spawn zone.
  3. Enter your code in the pop-up text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and enjoy your free goodies!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Murder Mystery 2 Codes and Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes articles, too!

Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.