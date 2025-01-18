Anime Auto Chess Codes (January 2025)

Anime Auto Chess is an exciting blend of strategy and anime fandom, letting you bring your beloved characters into the auto chess arena. You’ll get to draft and enhance legendary anime heroes, then face off against rivals in action-packed battles. So that you get a head start, check out the Anime Auto Chess codes below.

Recommended Videos

Codes in Anime Auto Chess will reward you with some Radiant Emblems, Medals, and Coins. All of these are essential for upgrading your champions. To claim some freebies in a Roblox title that is a prequel to this one, check out our Anime Adventures Codes.

All Anime Auto Chess Codes List

Active Anime Auto Chess Codes

Release : Use for 1000x Radiant Emblem and 2000x Medal (New)

: Use for 1000x Radiant Emblem and 2000x Medal Reminder_PutMoreIntoEquipments : Use for 500x Radiant Emblem and 1000x Medal (New)

: Use for 500x Radiant Emblem and 1000x Medal AutoChessIsAutoChess : Use for 500x Radiant Emblem and 1000x Medal (New)

: Use for 500x Radiant Emblem and 1000x Medal SubToBlamSpotForCoolStuff : Use for 500x Radiant Emblem and 1000x Medal

: Use for 500x Radiant Emblem and 1000x Medal ToadBoiTheGoat: Use for 500x Radiant Emblem and 1000x Medal

Expired Anime Auto Chess Codes

There are currently no expired AAC codes.

Related: Slayer Unleashed Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Auto Chess

Anime Auto Chess itself can be a bit challenging at times. However, redeeming codes is not:

Image by Escapist

Launch Anime Auto Chess on Roblox Click the Teleport (1) button on the main screen Click on the Codes (2) area button

Image by Escapist

4. Type in the codes into the Code Here… (3) text box

text box 5. Click the Redeem Button to collect your rewards

How to Get More Anime Auto Chess Codes

If you’re on the hunt for AAC codes, the Anime Auto Chess server and the RealBigCityBois Roblox group are the places to be. Just a heads up, these chats can get pretty cluttered with random player chatter and spammy posts. So, be prepared to sift through a lot of noise to find what you need. To make things easier, bookmark this article and swing by every now and then to snag the latest codes with just a few clicks.

Why are my AAC Codes Not Working?

If you’re having trouble redeeming AAC codes, it might be because of a typo, incorrect casing, or some other writing mistake. A quick double-check before redeeming can save you a lot of headaches. You can also copy a code straight from our list and paste it into the game to avoid any issues. If you’ve tried all that and it’s still not working, the code has likely expired.

What is Anime Auto Chess?

Anime Auto Chess is a game with a vibrant multiverse filled with powerful champions, each with their own unique lore, abilities, and stats. This game puts a fun spin on tower defense, mixing strategy and tactics with epic battles. You can upgrade your champions on the fly to gain special perks, so think carefully about where to deploy them to crush your enemies. With endless possibilities and strategic depth, Anime Auto Chess is your ticket to an exciting adventure.

To get more free loot in other Roblox games as well, check out our dedicated Roblox codes hub here on Escapist!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy