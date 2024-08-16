Anime Tower Defense Codes (August 2024)

Updated August 16, 2024 We added new codes!

The worlds of your favorite anime characters are invaded, and it’s time to team up and stop the enemy. Summon the best units and attack until all foes perish. Remember to use Anime Tower Defense codes and get the strongest crew!

All Anime Tower Defense Codes List

Active Anime Tower Defense Codes

THXFORLIKES100 : Use for 500 Gems (New)

: Use for 500 Gems RELEASE: Use for 500 Gems (New)

Expired Anime Tower Defense Codes

thxguys

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Tower Defense

Read our guide below to learn how to redeem Anime Tower Defense codes:

Launch Anime Tower Defense in Roblox. Press the Shop button on the left and go into the Codes tab. Type a code into the text field. Hit Redeem to claim your free goodies.

