Promo image for Anime Tower Defense.
Image via …-Games
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Anime Tower Defense Codes (August 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Aug 16, 2024 07:52 am

Updated August 16, 2024

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

The worlds of your favorite anime characters are invaded, and it’s time to team up and stop the enemy. Summon the best units and attack until all foes perish. Remember to use Anime Tower Defense codes and get the strongest crew!

All Anime Tower Defense Codes List

Active Anime Tower Defense Codes

  • THXFORLIKES100: Use for 500 Gems (New)
  • RELEASE: Use for 500 Gems (New)

Expired Anime Tower Defense Codes

  • thxguys

Related: Anime Power Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Tower Defense

Read our guide below to learn how to redeem Anime Tower Defense codes:

How to redeem codes in Anime Tower Defense.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Anime Tower Defense in Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button on the left and go into the Codes tab.
  3. Type a code into the text field.
  4. Hit Redeem to claim your free goodies.

If you’re wondering what to do next, jump into our lists of Ultimate Tower Defense codes and Anime World Tower Defense codes and find more freebies for these popular games as well!

Post Tag:
Anime Tower Defense
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.