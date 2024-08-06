Anime Power Defense Codes (August 2024)

Updated August 6, 2024 We added new codes!

It’s all about having powerful units and a good strategy. Waves of enemies mean destruction, so it’s time to set up your team of strong heroes and stop the invasion. Of course, you can’t summon more units without Gems, so don’t forget to redeem Anime Power Defense codes.

All Anime Power Defense Codes List

Active Anime Power Defense Codes

Release : Use for 225 Gems (New)

: Use for 225 Gems Box : Use for a Strong Box (New)

: Use for a Strong Box 500likes: Use for 1K Crystals (New)

Expired Anime Power Defense Codes

250likes

APD

How to Redeem Codes for Anime Power Defense

You’ll have to find a specific NPC in the lobby to redeem Anime Power Defense codes, but that’s not very complicated, as shown below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Anime Power Defense in Roblox. Find the Codes NPC in the lobby and approach it to open the redemption box. Type a code into the text area. Press Redeem to get your free goodies.

