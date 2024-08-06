Anime Power Defense Codes (August 2024)

Updated August 6, 2024
We added new codes!
Recommended Videos
It’s all about having powerful units and a good strategy. Waves of enemies mean destruction, so it’s time to set up your team of strong heroes and stop the invasion. Of course, you can’t summon more units without Gems, so don’t forget to redeem Anime Power Defense codes.
All Anime Power Defense Codes List
Active Anime Power Defense Codes
- Release: Use for 225 Gems (New)
- Box: Use for a Strong Box (New)
- 500likes: Use for 1K Crystals (New)
Expired Anime Power Defense Codes
- 250likes
- APD
Related: Anime World Tower Defense Codes
How to Redeem Codes for Anime Power Defense
You’ll have to find a specific NPC in the lobby to redeem Anime Power Defense codes, but that’s not very complicated, as shown below:
- Launch Anime Power Defense in Roblox.
- Find the Codes NPC in the lobby and approach it to open the redemption box.
- Type a code into the text area.
- Press Redeem to get your free goodies.
You should check out our Demon Slayer Tower Defense Simulator Codes and Anime Last Stand Codes articles next and claim even more free goodies!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Aug 6, 2024 05:30 am