Codes

Anime Power Defense Codes (August 2024)

|

Published: Aug 6, 2024 05:30 am

It’s all about having powerful units and a good strategy. Waves of enemies mean destruction, so it’s time to set up your team of strong heroes and stop the invasion. Of course, you can’t summon more units without Gems, so don’t forget to redeem Anime Power Defense codes.

All Anime Power Defense Codes List

Active Anime Power Defense Codes

  • Release: Use for 225 Gems (New)
  • Box: Use for a Strong Box (New)
  • 500likes: Use for 1K Crystals (New)

Expired Anime Power Defense Codes

  • 250likes
  • APD

How to Redeem Codes for Anime Power Defense

You’ll have to find a specific NPC in the lobby to redeem Anime Power Defense codes, but that’s not very complicated, as shown below:

  1. Launch Anime Power Defense in Roblox.
  2. Find the Codes NPC in the lobby and approach it to open the redemption box.
  3. Type a code into the text area.
  4. Press Redeem to get your free goodies.

