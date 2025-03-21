Anime Power Codes (March 2025) [LINEAGES]

Updated: March 21, 2025 We added new codes!

Anime Power is a straightforward yet addictingly satisfying Roblox clicker game. The title doesn’t lie—beating the hordes of villains will truly make you feel powerful. As with similar titles, the gameplay does get repetitive after a while. Thankfully, there are ways to speed things up, such as codes.

Anime Power codes will reward you with a ton of valuable items, such as booster potions, diamonds, and lineage crystals. If you’re eager to unlock all the worlds as much as I was, I recommend claiming them all as soon as possible. You never know when they will expire! After you get them all, you can also check out Anime Spirits Journey Codes for more fun rewards.

All Anime Power Codes List

Working Anime Power Codes

sorry4shutdown : Use for 1 Drops Potion

: Use for 1 Drops Potion 7.5KLIKES : Use for 1 Luck Potion and 1 Power Potion

: Use for 1 Luck Potion and 1 Power Potion 5KLIKES : Use for 50 Diamonds

: Use for 50 Diamonds MINIUPDATE : Use for 10 Lineage Crystals

: Use for 10 Lineage Crystals 1KLIKES : Use for 50 Sword Fragments and 1 Power Potion

: Use for 50 Sword Fragments and 1 Power Potion PLIQUE : Use for 1 Damage Potion and 1 Coins Potion

: Use for 1 Damage Potion and 1 Coins Potion NOEXPLOITERS : Use for 1 Power Potion

: Use for 1 Power Potion Release: Use for 100 Diamonds

Expired Anime Power Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Power codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Power

You can redeem codes for Anime Power by following the steps below:

Run Anime Power on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Insert a code into the Enter your code here text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to get rewards.

Anime Power Trello Link

If you’re eager to learn more about the game, the official Anime Power Trello board is a perfect place for you. It offers a detailed breakdown of the game’s features, such as ranks, worlds, avatars, auras, and more. Explore the rarities of different characters, pets, and mounts, and find a strategy on how to obtain them.

Why Are My Anime Power Codes Not Working?

While redeeming codes in Anime Power is easy, a typo slipping in is always a possibility. If you don’t get the confirmation pop-up, it means that something went wrong. Go back and try again while paying close attention to the correct spelling. If the issue persists, the code you were trying to use is likely no longer valid.

What Is Anime Power?

Anime Power is a Roblox clicker game that allows you to travel and battle in different worlds inspired by popular series such as Naruto and Dragon Ball. The experience is based on straightforward clicking-centered combat. Solve quests and beat enemies to earn coins and unlock new avatars. You can also obtain pets, mounts, and auras to add more flair and power to your character. Take on a challenge alone or enjoy the co-op aspect with a group of friends. It’s up to you!

