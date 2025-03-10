Anime Spirits Journey Codes (March 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated March 10, 2025 We added new codes!

Embark on your very own Anime Spirits Journey and uncover many secrets of the islands. Gather your very own army of anime heroes that might be from your favorite series, and together, you will be an unstoppable force.

Your team needs to level up to defeat formidable enemies, so start gathering free materials and potions with Anime Spirits Journey codes. You’ll need those Damage Potions if you’re planning on going against bosses. Look no further than our list of Anime Combats Simulator Codes for even more goodies.

All Anime Spirits Journey Codes List

Active Anime Spirits Journey Codes

Update1 : Use for a Yen Potion, Damage Potion, and x70 Gems (New)

: Use for a Yen Potion, Damage Potion, and x70 Gems Sapphire : Use for x50 Sapphires (New)

: Use for x50 Sapphires RELEASE: Use for x2 Yen Potions, x2 Damage Potions, x2 EXP Potions, and x70 Gems

Expired Anime Spirits Journey Codes

Passives

SomeFixes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Spirits Journey

Before you begin your anime journey, you should take a moment to check out our guide below on how to redeem Anime Spirits Journey codes:

Image by The Escapist

Run Anime Spirits Journey in Roblox. Press the Codes button. Enter a code into the textbox. Click Redeem to get prizes.

How to Get More Anime Spirits Journey Codes

To get your hands on more Anime Spirits Journey codes, look no further than the page you’re already on. Bookmark this list before you close it, and you can come back anytime to check this article for updates. However, if you want more sources, then skim through the Anime Spirits Journey Discord, YouTube channel (@AnimeSpiritsJourney), and X (@AnimeSpiritsJr) for codes.

Why Are My Anime Spirits Journey Not Working?

If you’re getting a ‘code invalid’ message, then you’ve likely misspelled the code, or it’s expired. Try to copy/paste the Anime Spirits Journey codes from this list and see if it’ll work now. If not, then make sure to contact us and let us know which code is likely outdated.

What is Anime Spirits Journey?

In Anime Spirits Journey, you can create an army of anime heroes who will fight foes who stand in your way. Together, you will explore islands inspired by various anime shows and uncover secrets within them. Upgrade your team, and you’ll brutally destroy your enemies.

