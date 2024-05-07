Anime Fantasy Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 7, 2024 We found the latest codes!

Summon iconic anime heroes to defend your base from aliens and other foes in Anime Fantasy. Discover new planets and face various formidable enemies to earn precious resources—or just use Anime Fantasy codes, and you can get free Gems to summon stronger units.

All Anime Fantasy Codes List

Active Anime Fantasy Codes

CodeGlitchedNew : Use for x1k Gems

: Use for x1k Gems Sub2AekZaJunior : Use for x2 Reroll Tokens (need to be level 5 to use)

: Use for x2 Reroll Tokens Release : Use for x350 Gems

: Use for x350 Gems ShadowMonarch : Use for x350 Gems

: Use for x350 Gems Sub2Jetoza : Use for x2 Reroll Tokens (need to be level 5 to use)

: Use for x2 Reroll Tokens Sub2RikTime : Use for x2 Reroll Tokens (need to be level 5 to use)

: Use for x2 Reroll Tokens Visit2MNew : Use for x500 Gems

: Use for x500 Gems SorryforShutdown2New : Use for x2k Gems and x5 Reroll Tokens (need to be level 5 to use)

: Use for x2k Gems and x5 Reroll Tokens Discord50kNew : Use for x1k Gems and x5 Reroll Tokens (need to be level 5 to use)

: Use for x1k Gems and x5 Reroll Tokens IloveKeenNew: Use for x500 Gems

Expired Anime Fantasy Codes

Visit1M

Active10k

SorryforShutdown1

Visit500k

Likes2500

Likes1500

Visit250k

SorryForTimeChamber

Visit150k

Sub2Watchpixel

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fantasy

Take a look at the tutorial below and learn how to redeem codes in Anime Fantasy:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Anime Fantasy in Roblox. Find the Code NPC in the lobby. Approach the NPC to open the code redemption window. Type the code into the text field. Press Redeem and claim your rewards.

