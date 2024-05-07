Anime Fantasy Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 7, 2024
We found the latest codes!
Recommended Videos
Summon iconic anime heroes to defend your base from aliens and other foes in Anime Fantasy. Discover new planets and face various formidable enemies to earn precious resources—or just use Anime Fantasy codes, and you can get free Gems to summon stronger units.
All Anime Fantasy Codes List
Active Anime Fantasy Codes
- CodeGlitchedNew: Use for x1k Gems
- Sub2AekZaJunior: Use for x2 Reroll Tokens (need to be level 5 to use)
- Release: Use for x350 Gems
- ShadowMonarch: Use for x350 Gems
- Sub2Jetoza: Use for x2 Reroll Tokens (need to be level 5 to use)
- Sub2RikTime: Use for x2 Reroll Tokens (need to be level 5 to use)
- Visit2MNew: Use for x500 Gems
- SorryforShutdown2New: Use for x2k Gems and x5 Reroll Tokens (need to be level 5 to use)
- Discord50kNew: Use for x1k Gems and x5 Reroll Tokens (need to be level 5 to use)
- IloveKeenNew: Use for x500 Gems
Expired Anime Fantasy Codes
- Visit1M
- Active10k
- SorryforShutdown1
- Visit500k
- Likes2500
- Likes1500
- Visit250k
- SorryForTimeChamber
- Visit150k
- Sub2Watchpixel
Related: Anime Clash Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fantasy
Take a look at the tutorial below and learn how to redeem codes in Anime Fantasy:
- Launch Anime Fantasy in Roblox.
- Find the Code NPC in the lobby.
- Approach the NPC to open the code redemption window.
- Type the code into the text field.
- Press Redeem and claim your rewards.
You can obtain more codes for other popular games by checking out our other guides, including our lists of Anime Switch codes and Anime Swords X codes.
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more