Anime Fantasy Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 7, 2024 05:44 am

Updated May 7, 2024

We found the latest codes!

Summon iconic anime heroes to defend your base from aliens and other foes in Anime Fantasy. Discover new planets and face various formidable enemies to earn precious resources—or just use Anime Fantasy codes, and you can get free Gems to summon stronger units.

All Anime Fantasy Codes List

Active Anime Fantasy Codes

  • CodeGlitchedNew: Use for x1k Gems
  • Sub2AekZaJunior: Use for x2 Reroll Tokens (need to be level 5 to use)
  • Release: Use for x350 Gems
  • ShadowMonarch: Use for x350 Gems
  • Sub2Jetoza: Use for x2 Reroll Tokens (need to be level 5 to use)
  • Sub2RikTime: Use for x2 Reroll Tokens (need to be level 5 to use)
  • Visit2MNew: Use for x500 Gems
  • SorryforShutdown2New: Use for x2k Gems and x5 Reroll Tokens (need to be level 5 to use)
  • Discord50kNew: Use for x1k Gems and x5 Reroll Tokens (need to be level 5 to use)
  • IloveKeenNew: Use for x500 Gems

Expired Anime Fantasy Codes

  • Visit1M
  • Active10k
  • SorryforShutdown1
  • Visit500k
  • Likes2500
  • Likes1500
  • Visit250k
  • SorryForTimeChamber
  • Visit150k
  • Sub2Watchpixel

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fantasy

Take a look at the tutorial below and learn how to redeem codes in Anime Fantasy:  

  1. Launch Anime Fantasy in Roblox.
  2. Find the Code NPC in the lobby.
  3. Approach the NPC to open the code redemption window.
  4. Type the code into the text field.
  5. Press Redeem and claim your rewards.

You can obtain more codes for other popular games by checking out our other guides, including our lists of Anime Switch codes and Anime Swords X codes.

