Anime Swords X Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 19, 2024 Added new codes!

The choice is yours. Are you gonna wield the Inverted Spear of Heaven or Kozuki Oden’s Enma? Those are just two of many iconic anime blades you can use to defeat bosses and discover new anime worlds. To help you out, we bring Anime Swords X codes.

All Anime Swords X Codes List

Anime Swords X Codes (Working)

Release : Use for a Shadow Key (New)

: Use for a Shadow Key UpdateFix : Use for an Energy Potion and Status Reset.

: Use for an Energy Potion and Status Reset. SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: Use for an Energy Potion and a Status Reset

Anime Swords X Codes (Expired)

GiftFix

CodesFix

ReleaseDelay

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Swords X

To redeem Anime Swords X codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Anime Swords X on Roblox. Press the shopping cart icon on the left side. Scroll down to the bottom of the pop-up window. Input the code in the text box. Hit the Reedem button and enjoy your free goodies!

