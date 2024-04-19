Anime Swords X Official Artwork
Image via StarX Inc
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Anime Swords X Codes (April 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 06:47 am

Updated: April 19, 2024

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

The choice is yours. Are you gonna wield the Inverted Spear of Heaven or Kozuki Oden’s Enma? Those are just two of many iconic anime blades you can use to defeat bosses and discover new anime worlds. To help you out, we bring Anime Swords X codes.

All Anime Swords X Codes List

Anime Swords X Codes (Working)

  • Release: Use for a Shadow Key (New)
  • UpdateFix: Use for an Energy Potion and Status Reset.
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: Use for an Energy Potion and a Status Reset

Anime Swords X Codes (Expired)

  • GiftFix
  • CodesFix
  • ReleaseDelay

Related: Anime Souls Simulator X Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Swords X

To redeem Anime Swords X codes, follow our easy guide below:

Anime Swords X Code Redemption Guide
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Anime Swords X on Roblox.
  2. Press the shopping cart icon on the left side.
  3. Scroll down to the bottom of the pop-up window.
  4. Input the code in the text box.
  5. Hit the Reedem button and enjoy your free goodies!

If you want to play more anime Roblox games with freebies, check out our Anime Islands Codes and Anime Clash Codes articles, too!

Post Tag:
Anime Swords X
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Anime RNG Battlegrounds Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Anime RNG Battlegrounds.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime RNG Battlegrounds Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Dragon POW Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Dragon Pow
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Dragon POW Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 19, 2024
Read Article The House TD Codes (April 2024)
The House TD gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
The House TD Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Anime RNG Battlegrounds Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Anime RNG Battlegrounds.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime RNG Battlegrounds Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Dragon POW Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Dragon Pow
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Dragon POW Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 19, 2024
Read Article The House TD Codes (April 2024)
The House TD gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
The House TD Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 19, 2024
Author
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.