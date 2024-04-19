Anime Swords X Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 19, 2024
Added new codes!
Recommended Videos
The choice is yours. Are you gonna wield the Inverted Spear of Heaven or Kozuki Oden’s Enma? Those are just two of many iconic anime blades you can use to defeat bosses and discover new anime worlds. To help you out, we bring Anime Swords X codes.
All Anime Swords X Codes List
Anime Swords X Codes (Working)
- Release: Use for a Shadow Key (New)
- UpdateFix: Use for an Energy Potion and Status Reset.
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: Use for an Energy Potion and a Status Reset
Anime Swords X Codes (Expired)
- GiftFix
- CodesFix
- ReleaseDelay
Related: Anime Souls Simulator X Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Swords X
To redeem Anime Swords X codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Anime Swords X on Roblox.
- Press the shopping cart icon on the left side.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the pop-up window.
- Input the code in the text box.
- Hit the Reedem button and enjoy your free goodies!
If you want to play more anime Roblox games with freebies, check out our Anime Islands Codes and Anime Clash Codes articles, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more