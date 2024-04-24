Toilet Wars: Tower Defense promo art
Image via Worklock TD
Category:
Codes
Video Games

Toilet Wars Tower Defense Codes (April 2024)

Image of Maja Kovacevic
Maja Kovacevic
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 07:10 am

Updated April 24, 2024

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Evil Skibidi Toilets are on the run, and you’re the only one who can stop their invasion! Toilet Wars: Tower Defense lets you team up with the strongest Cameramen, but some additional help cannot hurt. By redeeming Toilet Wars: Tower Defense codes, you can get helpful free Boosts. 

All Toilet Wars Tower Defense Codes List

Toilet Wars Tower Defense Codes (Working)

  • 2KLIKES: Use for x2 Gem Boosts and x2 Luck Boosts
  • BUGFIXES: Use for x2 Luck Boosts

 Toilet Wars Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

  • UPD3
  • 1mvisits
  • GemRain

Related: Ultra Toilet Fight Codes 

How to Redeem Codes in Toilet Wars Tower Defense

To redeem Toilet Wars: Tower Defense codes, follow the steps below:

How to redeem Toilet Wars: Tower Defense codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Toilet Wars: Tower Defense in Roblox.
  2. Click the Store button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Scroll until you reach the Codes section.
  4. Insert your code into the Enter code here text box.
  5. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

If you want more free rewards in other games inspired by the same series, check out our Skibidi Tower Defense Codes and Toilet Verse Tower Defense Codes articles, too.

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Toilet Wars Tower Defense
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Prota Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Prota Simulator in-game screenshot
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Prota Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić Apr 24, 2024
Read Article World of Tanks Blitz Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for World of Tanks Blitz.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
World of Tanks Blitz Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Creatures of Sonaria Codes (April 2024)
Creatures of Sonaria screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Creatures of Sonaria Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Prota Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Prota Simulator in-game screenshot
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Prota Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić Apr 24, 2024
Read Article World of Tanks Blitz Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for World of Tanks Blitz.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
World of Tanks Blitz Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Creatures of Sonaria Codes (April 2024)
Creatures of Sonaria screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Creatures of Sonaria Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 24, 2024
Author
Maja Kovacevic
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.