Toilet Wars Tower Defense Codes (April 2024)

Updated April 24, 2024 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Evil Skibidi Toilets are on the run, and you’re the only one who can stop their invasion! Toilet Wars: Tower Defense lets you team up with the strongest Cameramen, but some additional help cannot hurt. By redeeming Toilet Wars: Tower Defense codes, you can get helpful free Boosts.

All Toilet Wars Tower Defense Codes List

Toilet Wars Tower Defense Codes (Working)

2KLIKES : Use for x2 Gem Boosts and x2 Luck Boosts

: Use for x2 Gem Boosts and x2 Luck Boosts BUGFIXES: Use for x2 Luck Boosts

Toilet Wars Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

UPD3

1mvisits

GemRain

Related: Ultra Toilet Fight Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Toilet Wars Tower Defense

To redeem Toilet Wars: Tower Defense codes, follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Toilet Wars: Tower Defense in Roblox. Click the Store button on the left side of the screen. Scroll until you reach the Codes section. Insert your code into the Enter code here text box. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

If you want more free rewards in other games inspired by the same series, check out our Skibidi Tower Defense Codes and Toilet Verse Tower Defense Codes articles, too.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more