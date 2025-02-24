Forgot password
Capybara Evolution Codes (February 2025)

Published: Feb 24, 2025 05:15 am

Updated February 24, 2025

We added new codes!

If you’re looking for absolute cuteness, then look no further than Capybara Evolution. Who doesn’t want to be a capybara? They’re too cute to resist, so naturally, everyone either wants to pet one or be one.

You can boost your little capybara with Capybara Evolution codes. Drink some delicious-looking potions and start growing faster. Since we’re mentioning cute animals, you should skim through our Super Animal Race Simulator Codes list and do some animal racing.

All Capybara Evolution Codes List

Active Capybara Evolution Codes

  • I2PERFECT: Use for a EXP Potion

Expired Capybara Evolution Codes

  • There are currently no expired Capybara Evolution codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Capybara Evolution

You check the steps below to learn how to use the Capybara Evolution codes:

How to redeem Capybara Evolution codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Capybara Evolution in Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button and scroll down to the Codes section.
  3. Enter a code into the textbox.
  4. Hit the Verify button to get freebies.

How to Get More Capybara Evolution Codes

You can discover Capybara Evolution codes on the Capybara Evolution Discord, X (@xFrozenStudios), and YouTube (@i2Perfect). Another excellent source for getting information regarding codes is our article, which you should bookmark.

Why Are My Capybara Evolution Codes Not Working?

You shouldn’t expect Capybara Evolution codes to work when you mistype them. Make sure to copy/paste codes from our active list to ensure you didn’t make any spelling mistakes. If the codes don’t work even when you correctly enter them, then it’s time to let us know which codes have expired.

What is Capybara Evolution?

Capybara Evolution is an adorable Roblox game where you play as a capybara who eats food to grow. This is a clicker game because you approach items and click on them to do damage until you devour the item.

