Pet Catchers Codes (March 2024)

Published: Mar 15, 2024 10:52 am
Pet Catchers is a Roblox adventure where you can explore the world, discover various types of pets, and catch over 150 different species. Trade with other players, upgrade your furry friends, battle various epic bosses, unlock new areas, and use Pet Catchers codes for freebies whenever possible!

All Pet Catchers Codes List

Pet Catchers Codes (Working)

  • There are no active Pet Catchers codes right now.

Pet Catchers Codes (Expired)

  • update1
  • ilovefishing
  • runes
  • lucky
  • Release
  • void
  • cherry

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Catchers

Redeeming Pet Catchers codes is easy and fast. Follow our step-by-step instructions below to get your freebies right away:

  1. Launch Pet Catchers on Roblox.
  2. Click on Extra on the left side of the screen.
  3. Select Codes.
  4. Insert a code into the Enter Code pop-up text box.
  5. Hit the ENTER button to grab your rewards!

If you want to play more popular Roblox games, check out our UGC Limited Codes and Click For UGC Codes articles, and grab useful freebies for those titles here on The Escapist!

