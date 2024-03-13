Category:
UGC Limited Codes (March 2024)

Kristina Timotic
Published: Mar 13, 2024 11:26 am
I’m always looking for a way to customize my Roblox avatar’s look, which is why I love experiences such as UGC Limited Codes. If you’re also looking for awesome UGC items, redeem the codes listed below before they become inactive!

All UGC Limited Codes List

UGC Limited Codes (Working)

  • RAINBOW: Use for Rainglowb
  • REDVALK: Use for Reevalk Decal
  • SKULL: Use for Skull
  • TRICKORTREAT: Use for Trick Or Treat Head
  • THISISAINFSTOCKJAMCODE: Use for Jam Fedora
  • DOMINUS: Use for Dominus Caedes
  • BOMBER44ED4C514A4B: Use for Free UGC (exclusive to “bombbyorca” group members only)
  • GULLIBLE: Use for Dominus Azurelight Decal

UGC Limited Codes (Expired)

  • XWAFFLEX
  • CALABAZAGREEN
  • SADCODE
  • HLWEVENT2023

Related: Dress To Impress (DTI) Codes

How to Redeem Codes in UGC Limited Codes

To redeem codes in UGC Limited Codes, follow the steps below:

  1. Open UGC Limited Codes on Roblox.
  2. Choose the REDEEM CODES mode.
  3. Input the code you want to redeem into the text box.
  4. Click on Redeem to get your goodies.

If you need freebies in other experiences, head over to our Burger Store Tycoon Codes and The Ride Codes articles to find all the active codes for those games as well!

Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.