UGC Limited Codes (March 2024)

I’m always looking for a way to customize my Roblox avatar’s look, which is why I love experiences such as UGC Limited Codes. If you’re also looking for awesome UGC items, redeem the codes listed below before they become inactive!
Recommended Videos
All UGC Limited Codes List
UGC Limited Codes (Working)
- RAINBOW: Use for Rainglowb
- REDVALK: Use for Reevalk Decal
- SKULL: Use for Skull
- TRICKORTREAT: Use for Trick Or Treat Head
- THISISAINFSTOCKJAMCODE: Use for Jam Fedora
- DOMINUS: Use for Dominus Caedes
- BOMBER44ED4C514A4B: Use for Free UGC (exclusive to “bombbyorca” group members only)
- GULLIBLE: Use for Dominus Azurelight Decal
UGC Limited Codes (Expired)
- XWAFFLEX
- CALABAZAGREEN
- SADCODE
- HLWEVENT2023
Related: Dress To Impress (DTI) Codes
How to Redeem Codes in UGC Limited Codes
To redeem codes in UGC Limited Codes, follow the steps below:
- Open UGC Limited Codes on Roblox.
- Choose the REDEEM CODES mode.
- Input the code you want to redeem into the text box.
- Click on Redeem to get your goodies.
If you need freebies in other experiences, head over to our Burger Store Tycoon Codes and The Ride Codes articles to find all the active codes for those games as well!