Pet Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Journey across the map as you discover marvelous sights, form bonds with all sorts of pets, and challenge other pet fighters in high-octane turn-based combat! Catching different pets requires different types of cubes and money, which is why we are here to help with Pet Fighting Simulator codes.

All Pet Fighting Simulator Codes List

Pet Fighting Simulator Codes (Working)

BAZU : Use for 5 Ultra Cubes.

: Use for 5 Ultra Cubes. BATTLETOWER : Use for 5,000 Gems

: Use for 5,000 Gems HAPPYDAY : Use for 10 Coin Sodas, EXP Sodas, and L EXP Share

: Use for 10 Coin Sodas, EXP Sodas, and L EXP Share THANKS : Use for 20,000 Gems and 100,000 Coins

: Use for 20,000 Gems and 100,000 Coins TRADING : Use for 5 L EXP Shares

: Use for 5 L EXP Shares PREPAREPICNIC : Use for 5 Ultra and 5 Great Cubes

: Use for 5 Ultra and 5 Great Cubes WindValleyGOGO : Use for 5 EXP Sodas

: Use for 5 EXP Sodas PROFITEER : Use for 2,000 Coins, Leaf Blade, Fireball, and Waterball Skill Stones

: Use for 2,000 Coins, Leaf Blade, Fireball, and Waterball Skill Stones NEWTELEPORT : Use for 50,000 Coins

: Use for 50,000 Coins REACHMAP3TOEVO : Use for 300 Evolution and 300 X Evolution Cubes

: Use for 300 Evolution and 300 X Evolution Cubes PFS : Use for 2,000 Gems and 10,000 Coins

: Use for 2,000 Gems and 10,000 Coins CUBECUB: Use for Leaf Blade, Fireball, and Waterball Skill Stones

Pet Fighting Simulator Codes (Expired)

LunerNewYear2023

HAPPYNY2023

HALLOWEEN1

HALLOWEEN2

OCTOBER

MERRYCHRISTMAS

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Fighting Simulator

To redeem Pet Fighting Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Pet Fighting Simulator on Roblox. Press the cogwheel icon on the left side. Enter your code in the text box at the bottom of the pop-up window. Click on Accept and receive your free goodies!

