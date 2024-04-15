Pet Fighting Simulator promo image
Image via LaughingMan Studio
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Pet Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 10:12 am

Journey across the map as you discover marvelous sights, form bonds with all sorts of pets, and challenge other pet fighters in high-octane turn-based combat! Catching different pets requires different types of cubes and money, which is why we are here to help with Pet Fighting Simulator codes.

Recommended Videos

All Pet Fighting Simulator Codes List

Pet Fighting Simulator Codes (Working)

  • BAZU: Use for 5 Ultra Cubes.
  • BATTLETOWER: Use for 5,000 Gems
  • HAPPYDAY: Use for 10 Coin Sodas, EXP Sodas, and L EXP Share
  • THANKS: Use for 20,000 Gems and 100,000 Coins
  • TRADING: Use for 5 L EXP Shares
  • PREPAREPICNIC: Use for 5 Ultra and 5 Great Cubes
  • WindValleyGOGO: Use for 5 EXP Sodas
  • PROFITEER: Use for 2,000 Coins, Leaf Blade, Fireball, and Waterball Skill Stones
  • NEWTELEPORT: Use for 50,000 Coins
  • REACHMAP3TOEVO: Use for 300 Evolution and 300 X Evolution Cubes
  • PFS: Use for 2,000 Gems and 10,000 Coins
  • CUBECUB: Use for Leaf Blade, Fireball, and Waterball Skill Stones

Pet Fighting Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • LunerNewYear2023
  • HAPPYNY2023
  • HALLOWEEN1
  • HALLOWEEN2
  • OCTOBER
  • MERRYCHRISTMAS

Related: Pet Catcher Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Fighting Simulator

To redeem Pet Fighting Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:

How to redeem codes in Pet Fighting Simulator
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Pet Fighting Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Press the cogwheel icon on the left side.
  3. Enter your code in the text box at the bottom of the pop-up window.
  4. Click on Accept and receive your free goodies!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Project Polaro Codes and Solo Challenging Simulator Codes articles, too!

Post Tag:
codes
Pet Fighting Simulator
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Anime Islands Codes (April 2024)
Anime Islands Official Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Islands Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Weapon Fighting Simulator Official Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Anime Islands Codes (April 2024)
Anime Islands Official Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Islands Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Weapon Fighting Simulator Official Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 15, 2024
Author
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.