Pet Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Journey across the map as you discover marvelous sights, form bonds with all sorts of pets, and challenge other pet fighters in high-octane turn-based combat! Catching different pets requires different types of cubes and money, which is why we are here to help with Pet Fighting Simulator codes.
Recommended Videos
All Pet Fighting Simulator Codes List
Pet Fighting Simulator Codes (Working)
- BAZU: Use for 5 Ultra Cubes.
- BATTLETOWER: Use for 5,000 Gems
- HAPPYDAY: Use for 10 Coin Sodas, EXP Sodas, and L EXP Share
- THANKS: Use for 20,000 Gems and 100,000 Coins
- TRADING: Use for 5 L EXP Shares
- PREPAREPICNIC: Use for 5 Ultra and 5 Great Cubes
- WindValleyGOGO: Use for 5 EXP Sodas
- PROFITEER: Use for 2,000 Coins, Leaf Blade, Fireball, and Waterball Skill Stones
- NEWTELEPORT: Use for 50,000 Coins
- REACHMAP3TOEVO: Use for 300 Evolution and 300 X Evolution Cubes
- PFS: Use for 2,000 Gems and 10,000 Coins
- CUBECUB: Use for Leaf Blade, Fireball, and Waterball Skill Stones
Pet Fighting Simulator Codes (Expired)
- LunerNewYear2023
- HAPPYNY2023
- HALLOWEEN1
- HALLOWEEN2
- OCTOBER
- MERRYCHRISTMAS
Related: Pet Catcher Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Pet Fighting Simulator
To redeem Pet Fighting Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Pet Fighting Simulator on Roblox.
- Press the cogwheel icon on the left side.
- Enter your code in the text box at the bottom of the pop-up window.
- Click on Accept and receive your free goodies!
If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Project Polaro Codes and Solo Challenging Simulator Codes articles, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more