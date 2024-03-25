Choose your ally and prepare to fight! That’s Project Polaro, a Roblox game inspired by the legendary Pokémon, where you train your pet to win against any gym champion or random NPC. With Project Polaro codes, grab extra Spins, tokens, and other important items in this adventure!
All Project Polaro Codes List
Project Polaro Codes (Working)
- REUPLOADEDGAME: Use for 1 Skin Spin (2 Badges required)
- THEONLYCODEBRO: Use for 2 Casino Tickets (8 Badges required)
Project Polaro Codes (Expired)
- 1KHYPE
- NEWBOT
- G4MER4UPLOAD3
- NEWAURAS
- 60KMEMBERS
- MUSICSYSTEM
- 9KPEAKED
- PART2HALLOWEEN
- WEGOTDELETED
- FIXES4NOW
- 31KMEMBERS
- 36KMEMBERS
- P0LAROEVENTS
- LEAGUE
- NEWGAMELINKLOL
- MEGAUPDATE
- GO4UPD
- SK6K
- R3UPLOADED
- BETAPOLARO2
- 6KPLR
- 7KPLR
- 1KPLRAREBACK
- BETAPOLARO3
- 5KPLRON
- ORIGINALEVENT
- 35KMEMBERS
- 5KONLINE
- ERR0R
- N3WGROUP
- UPNDOWN
- N3WROULETTE
- 30KMEMBERS
- MOREPVPUPD
- JUSTAFREECODE
- 100KMEMBERS
- TRALALALALA
- SAINTANDREI
- SORRYGUYS
- 34KMEMBERS
- WEFPED
- 8KONAGAIN
- NEWGAMNOW
- 1KREACTS
- THANKSGIVING
- COMEJOINUS
- GOOD5CODE
- ROBUTHEBONELESS
- 50KMEMBS
- H0ST
- NEVERDELETED
- HALLOWEENUPD
- SKINSPINS
- TESTREUPLOAD
- PVPSOON
- POLAROEVENTS
- FLYHIGH
- 33KMEMBERS
- DEADTIGAN
- SORRY4SHUTD
- N0TD0WN
- GOOD4CODE
- FIXEDLOLMB
- ROAD2K
- WELCOMEBACKLMAO
- BYEBYE
- C0UNT
- JETMANENE
- CODE3KP
- ROBLOXISBACK
- G4MER4UPLOAD
- 40KMEMBERS
- LETMECOOK
- 3KPLRON
- AURAUPDATE
- G4MEDOWN
- NEWAURAS2
- R33LP
- LOVEYALL
- SK7K
- NEWBOTEZ
- TURK3Y
- NR1GAME
- NEWUPLOADEDLOL
- 39KMEMBERS
- CMONLETSGOGUYS
- BACK4FP
- LATE9K
- 45KMEMBERS
- 38KMEMBERS
- S4RRYGUYS
- GGUPD
- 32KMEMBERS
- BOOMSHACALACA
- THXGUYS
- 8KPLR
- ON3K
- 47KMEMBERS
- WEAREBACKBOYS
- HIHIHIHIHIHI
- TRASHCODEB
- LEZZBACK
- VERYCOOLNOW
- PokeYear2024
- WEAREBACKPOLARO
- PAMPAMPAM
- UPGR4D3
- S0RR4
- BETAPOLARO
- UPDHYPE
- FREECODELOLEZ
How to Redeem Codes in Project Polaro
Redeeming Project Polaro codes is easy. Just follow our detailed instructions below and grab rewards immediately:
- Launch Project Polaro on Roblox.
- Click the MENU button on the left side of the screen.
- Choose the CODES tab in the pop-up window.
- Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) in the text box.
- Hit the REDEEM button to claim your freebies.
If you want to test your skills in other popular Roblox games with many freebies, we have Anime Fighters Simulator (AFS) codes and Benverse Protector codes waiting for you here on The Escapist!