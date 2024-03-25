Choose your ally and prepare to fight! That’s Project Polaro, a Roblox game inspired by the legendary Pokémon, where you train your pet to win against any gym champion or random NPC. With Project Polaro codes, grab extra Spins, tokens, and other important items in this adventure!

All Project Polaro Codes List

Project Polaro Codes (Working)

REUPLOADEDGAME : Use for 1 Skin Spin (2 Badges required)

: Use for 1 Skin Spin (2 Badges required) THEONLYCODEBRO: Use for 2 Casino Tickets (8 Badges required)

Project Polaro Codes (Expired)

1KHYPE

NEWBOT

G4MER4UPLOAD3

NEWAURAS

60KMEMBERS

MUSICSYSTEM

9KPEAKED

PART2HALLOWEEN

WEGOTDELETED

FIXES4NOW

31KMEMBERS

36KMEMBERS

P0LAROEVENTS

LEAGUE

NEWGAMELINKLOL

MEGAUPDATE

GO4UPD

SK6K

R3UPLOADED

BETAPOLARO2

6KPLR

7KPLR

1KPLRAREBACK

BETAPOLARO3

5KPLRON

ORIGINALEVENT

35KMEMBERS

5KONLINE

ERR0R

N3WGROUP

UPNDOWN

N3WROULETTE

30KMEMBERS

MOREPVPUPD

JUSTAFREECODE

100KMEMBERS

TRALALALALA

SAINTANDREI

SORRYGUYS

34KMEMBERS

WEFPED

8KONAGAIN

NEWGAMNOW

1KREACTS

THANKSGIVING

COMEJOINUS

GOOD5CODE

ROBUTHEBONELESS

50KMEMBS

H0ST

NEVERDELETED

HALLOWEENUPD

SKINSPINS

TESTREUPLOAD

PVPSOON

POLAROEVENTS

FLYHIGH

33KMEMBERS

DEADTIGAN

SORRY4SHUTD

N0TD0WN

GOOD4CODE

FIXEDLOLMB

ROAD2K

WELCOMEBACKLMAO

BYEBYE

C0UNT

JETMANENE

CODE3KP

ROBLOXISBACK

G4MER4UPLOAD

40KMEMBERS

LETMECOOK

3KPLRON

AURAUPDATE

G4MEDOWN

NEWAURAS2

R33LP

LOVEYALL

SK7K

NEWBOTEZ

TURK3Y

NR1GAME

NEWUPLOADEDLOL

39KMEMBERS

CMONLETSGOGUYS

BACK4FP

LATE9K

45KMEMBERS

38KMEMBERS

S4RRYGUYS

GGUPD

32KMEMBERS

BOOMSHACALACA

THXGUYS

8KPLR

ON3K

47KMEMBERS

WEAREBACKBOYS

HIHIHIHIHIHI

TRASHCODEB

LEZZBACK

VERYCOOLNOW

PokeYear2024

WEAREBACKPOLARO

PAMPAMPAM

UPGR4D3

S0RR4

BETAPOLARO

UPDHYPE

FREECODELOLEZ

How to Redeem Codes in Project Polaro

Redeeming Project Polaro codes is easy. Just follow our detailed instructions below and grab rewards immediately:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Project Polaro on Roblox. Click the MENU button on the left side of the screen. Choose the CODES tab in the pop-up window. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) in the text box. Hit the REDEEM button to claim your freebies.

If you want to test your skills in other popular Roblox games with many freebies, we have Anime Fighters Simulator (AFS) codes and Benverse Protector codes waiting for you here on The Escapist!