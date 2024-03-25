Category:
Project Polaro Codes

Andrija Bulatović
Mar 25, 2024
Project Polaro Promo Image
Image via BOM-BOM ARMY

Choose your ally and prepare to fight! That’s Project Polaro, a Roblox game inspired by the legendary Pokémon, where you train your pet to win against any gym champion or random NPC. With Project Polaro codes, grab extra Spins, tokens, and other important items in this adventure!

All Project Polaro Codes List

Project Polaro Codes (Working)

  • REUPLOADEDGAME: Use for 1 Skin Spin (2 Badges required)
  • THEONLYCODEBRO: Use for 2 Casino Tickets (8 Badges required)

Project Polaro Codes (Expired)

  • 1KHYPE
  • NEWBOT
  • G4MER4UPLOAD3
  • NEWAURAS
  • 60KMEMBERS
  • MUSICSYSTEM
  • 9KPEAKED
  • PART2HALLOWEEN
  • WEGOTDELETED
  • FIXES4NOW
  • 31KMEMBERS
  • 36KMEMBERS
  • P0LAROEVENTS
  • LEAGUE
  • NEWGAMELINKLOL
  • MEGAUPDATE
  • GO4UPD
  • SK6K
  • R3UPLOADED
  • BETAPOLARO2
  • 6KPLR
  • 7KPLR
  • 1KPLRAREBACK
  • BETAPOLARO3
  • 5KPLRON
  • ORIGINALEVENT
  • 35KMEMBERS
  • 5KONLINE
  • ERR0R
  • N3WGROUP
  • UPNDOWN
  • N3WROULETTE
  • 30KMEMBERS
  • MOREPVPUPD
  • JUSTAFREECODE
  • 100KMEMBERS
  • TRALALALALA
  • SAINTANDREI
  • SORRYGUYS
  • 34KMEMBERS
  • WEFPED
  • 8KONAGAIN
  • NEWGAMNOW
  • 1KREACTS
  • THANKSGIVING
  • COMEJOINUS
  • GOOD5CODE
  • ROBUTHEBONELESS
  • 50KMEMBS
  • H0ST
  • NEVERDELETED
  • HALLOWEENUPD
  • SKINSPINS
  • TESTREUPLOAD
  • PVPSOON
  • POLAROEVENTS
  • FLYHIGH
  • 33KMEMBERS
  • DEADTIGAN
  • SORRY4SHUTD
  • N0TD0WN
  • GOOD4CODE
  • FIXEDLOLMB
  • ROAD2K
  • WELCOMEBACKLMAO
  • BYEBYE
  • C0UNT
  • JETMANENE
  • CODE3KP
  • ROBLOXISBACK
  • G4MER4UPLOAD
  • 40KMEMBERS
  • LETMECOOK
  • 3KPLRON
  • AURAUPDATE
  • G4MEDOWN
  • NEWAURAS2
  • R33LP
  • LOVEYALL
  • SK7K
  • NEWBOTEZ
  • TURK3Y
  • NR1GAME
  • NEWUPLOADEDLOL
  • 39KMEMBERS
  • CMONLETSGOGUYS
  • BACK4FP
  • LATE9K
  • 45KMEMBERS
  • 38KMEMBERS
  • S4RRYGUYS
  • GGUPD
  • 32KMEMBERS
  • BOOMSHACALACA
  • THXGUYS
  • 8KPLR
  • ON3K
  • 47KMEMBERS
  • WEAREBACKBOYS
  • HIHIHIHIHIHI
  • TRASHCODEB
  • LEZZBACK
  • VERYCOOLNOW
  • PokeYear2024
  • WEAREBACKPOLARO
  • PAMPAMPAM
  • UPGR4D3
  • S0RR4
  • BETAPOLARO
  • UPDHYPE
  • FREECODELOLEZ

How to Redeem Codes in Project Polaro

Redeeming Project Polaro codes is easy. Just follow our detailed instructions below and grab rewards immediately:

How to redeem codes in Project Polaro
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Project Polaro on Roblox.
  2. Click the MENU button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Choose the CODES tab in the pop-up window.
  4. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) in the text box.
  5. Hit the REDEEM button to claim your freebies.

If you want to test your skills in other popular Roblox games with many freebies, we have Anime Fighters Simulator (AFS) codes and Benverse Protector codes waiting for you here on The Escapist!

Haze Piece Codes (March 2024)
Haze Piece gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Haze Piece Codes (March 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Mar 25, 2024
Dead by Daylight Codes (March 2024)
Dead by Daylight promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Dead by Daylight Codes (March 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Mar 25, 2024
Maple Rush Codes
Promo image for Maple Rush.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Maple Rush Codes
Ana Mitic Mar 25, 2024
