Grab your very own Omnitrix and become a hero in Benverse Protector. Just like in Ben 10, you can choose a monster to transform into to fight enemies and complete tasks. Use Benverse Protector codes to get DNA Coins and buy different Omnitrix skins, boosts, and family titles.
All Benverse Protector Codes List
Active Benverse Protector codes
- RELEASE: Use for 500 DNA Coins
- SORRYFORDELAY: Use for 500 DNA Coins
Expired Benverse Protector codes
- MARCH2024
- 5KLIKES
- 5Klikes!
How to Redeem Codes in Benverse Protector
To redeem codes in Benverse Protector, follow our guide below:
- Open Benverse Protector in Roblox.
- Click the menu icon on the left and go to the Settings tab.
- Type the code into the text field.
- Press Enter and claim the reward.
