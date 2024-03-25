Grab your very own Omnitrix and become a hero in Benverse Protector. Just like in Ben 10, you can choose a monster to transform into to fight enemies and complete tasks. Use Benverse Protector codes to get DNA Coins and buy different Omnitrix skins, boosts, and family titles.

All Benverse Protector Codes List

Active Benverse Protector codes

RELEASE : Use for 500 DNA Coins

: Use for 500 DNA Coins SORRYFORDELAY: Use for 500 DNA Coins

Expired Benverse Protector codes

MARCH2024

5KLIKES

5Klikes!

How to Redeem Codes in Benverse Protector

To redeem codes in Benverse Protector, follow our guide below:

Open Benverse Protector in Roblox. Click the menu icon on the left and go to the Settings tab. Type the code into the text field. Press Enter and claim the reward.

