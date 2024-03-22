Category:
Video Games
Kristina Timotic
Published: Mar 22, 2024
Image via AU:R

If you want to purchase better characters and abilities in this adrenaline-pumping experience but you’re short on resources, consider redeeming AU:R codes to obtain a ton of Cash and Gems instantly!

All AU:R Codes List

AU:R Codes (Working)

  • THANKSTORIYAMA!: Use for 25k Cash (New)
  • UPDATE1!: Use for 25k Cash
  • SORRY!: Use for 25k Cash
  • THANKYOU!: Use for 25k Cash and 25 Gems
  • SORRY4GRIND; Use for 25k Cash
  • RERELEASE: Use for 25 Gems and 25k Cash

AU:R Codes (Expired)

  • 100KLIKES!
  • ANNIVERSARYSOON
  • 70klikes
  • b41t3d
  • 30klikes
  • 10klikes
  • b41t3d
  • 40klikes
  • 5klikes
  • 20klikes

How to Redeem Codes in AU:R

To redeem AU:R codes, follow the steps below:

How to redeem codes in AUR
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open AU:R on Roblox.
  2. Approach the CODES sign and press E.
  3. Input a working code into the text box.
  4. Click Redeem to get goodies.

For more anime-inspired fun, read our Anime Spirits Codes and Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) Codes articles to get useful freebies in these titles, too!

Author
Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.