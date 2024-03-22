If you want to purchase better characters and abilities in this adrenaline-pumping experience but you’re short on resources, consider redeeming AU:R codes to obtain a ton of Cash and Gems instantly!
All AU:R Codes List
AU:R Codes (Working)
- THANKSTORIYAMA!: Use for 25k Cash (New)
- UPDATE1!: Use for 25k Cash
- SORRY!: Use for 25k Cash
- THANKYOU!: Use for 25k Cash and 25 Gems
- SORRY4GRIND; Use for 25k Cash
- RERELEASE: Use for 25 Gems and 25k Cash
AU:R Codes (Expired)
- 100KLIKES!
- ANNIVERSARYSOON
- 70klikes
- b41t3d
- 30klikes
- 10klikes
- b41t3d
- 40klikes
- 5klikes
- 20klikes
How to Redeem Codes in AU:R
To redeem AU:R codes, follow the steps below:
- Open AU:R on Roblox.
- Approach the CODES sign and press E.
- Input a working code into the text box.
- Click Redeem to get goodies.
