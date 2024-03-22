If you want to purchase better characters and abilities in this adrenaline-pumping experience but you’re short on resources, consider redeeming AU:R codes to obtain a ton of Cash and Gems instantly!

All AU:R Codes List

AU:R Codes (Working)

THANKSTORIYAMA! : Use for 25k Cash (New)

: Use for 25k Cash UPDATE1! : Use for 25k Cash

: Use for 25k Cash SORRY! : Use for 25k Cash

: Use for 25k Cash THANKYOU! : Use for 25k Cash and 25 Gems

: Use for 25k Cash and 25 Gems SORRY4GRIND ; Use for 25k Cash

; Use for 25k Cash RERELEASE: Use for 25 Gems and 25k Cash

AU:R Codes (Expired)

100KLIKES!

ANNIVERSARYSOON

70klikes

b41t3d

30klikes

10klikes

b41t3d

40klikes

5klikes

20klikes

How to Redeem Codes in AU:R

To redeem AU:R codes, follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open AU:R on Roblox. Approach the CODES sign and press E. Input a working code into the text box. Click Redeem to get goodies.

