Jojo Shenanigans Codes (February 2025)

Heavily inspired by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Jojo Shenanigans on Roblox immerses you in a ruthless battleground where everyone is out to get you because each one of them wants to prove their skills. And let me give you one small piece of advice: learn all controls before entering chaos.

When it comes to free rewards, you’ll get them as soon as you start eliminating others. Also, you can use Jojo Shenanigans codes for extra Stardust and other valuable resources as fast as possible since they tend to expire after a day or two. Last, for a similar game that also hides numerous gifts, visit our list of Jujutsu Legacy codes.

All Jojo Shenanigans Codes List

Jojo Shenanigans Codes (Working)

100KVISITS : Use for x2,000 Stardust

: Use for x2,000 Stardust UPDATE!: Use for x1,000 Stardust

Jojo Shenanigans Codes (Expired)

10K

400PLAYERS

DIO

GROUNDHOGSDAY

50K

VALENTINEMAPANDSTANDSCOMINGOUT

How to Redeem Codes in Jojo Shenanigans

Follow the steps below to redeem Jojo Shenanigans codes for amazing freebies in a few seconds:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Jojo Shenanigans in Roblox. Click the GIFT icon at the bottom of the screen (image 1). Choose the CODES tab in the pop-up window (image 2). Insert a code from our list into the text box. Hit the REDEEM button and claim your rewards.

How to Get More Jojo Shenanigans Codes

If you want to stay up-to-date with Jojo Shenanigans codes, make sure to bookmark this guide (CTRL+D) and visit it often because we do our best to find the latest ones and place them here for easy access.

However, for more info about the game, special events, or other ways to grab freebies, visit the developer’s social media platforms like the Project JoJo Star’s Studios Roblox group and the Jojo Shenanigans Discord server.

Why Are My Jojo Shenanigans Codes Not Working?

Have you checked your spelling? If not, do it right before entering Jojo Shenanigans codes because they usually include a mix of uppercase letters and special symbols, which means typos can happen often. To avoid mistakes, copy the code from our list and paste it straight into the game. Besides that, remember to redeem them as soon as possible, as they may expire within a few days.

What Is Jojo Shenanigans?

Jojo Shenanigans is a Roblox fighting game inspired by the legendary manga series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Instead of a lengthy and exhausting story mode, your main objective is to maximize your fighter’s abilities, master all controls, and challenge other players on the fast-paced battleground. If you ever need extra help, advice, or some free rewards, feel free to visit this guide whenever you like.

