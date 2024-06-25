Jujutsu Legacy Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 24, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Dive into the world of Jujutsu-Kaisen-inspired Roblox RPG that offers dozens of exciting quests meant to be the ultimate test of your fighting skills. Whenever you run out of Beli, Yen, or Rerolls on your way to the top, check this guide and use all the available Jujutsu Legacy codes!

All Jujutsu Legacy Codes List

Jujutsu Legacy Codes (Working)

RaceSpin2 : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards DisasterFlames : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards Hanami : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards 1.5KLIKES : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards 2.5KLIKES : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards 3KLIKES : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards Jackpot : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards BloodManipulation : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards Higuruma : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards 3.5KLIKES : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards 2KLIKES : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards Infinity : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards 4KLIKES: Use for rewards

Jujutsu Legacy Codes (Expired)

There are no inactive Jujutsu Legacy codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Legacy

Redeeming Jujutsu Legacy codes is a short and easy process if you follow our instructions listed below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Jujutsu Legacy in Roblox and reach level 5. Press M on your keyboard to open the menu. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Network Here text box. Hit the OK button to claim your rewards.

