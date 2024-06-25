Jujutsu Legacy Promo Image
Image by @kauan123ro
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Jujutsu Legacy Codes (June 2024)

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 06:05 am

Updated: June 24, 2024

Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Dive into the world of Jujutsu-Kaisen-inspired Roblox RPG that offers dozens of exciting quests meant to be the ultimate test of your fighting skills. Whenever you run out of Beli, Yen, or Rerolls on your way to the top, check this guide and use all the available Jujutsu Legacy codes!

All Jujutsu Legacy Codes List

Jujutsu Legacy Codes (Working)

  • RaceSpin2: Use for rewards
  • DisasterFlames: Use for rewards
  • Hanami: Use for rewards
  • 1.5KLIKES: Use for rewards
  • 2.5KLIKES: Use for rewards
  • 3KLIKES: Use for rewards
  • Jackpot: Use for rewards
  • BloodManipulation: Use for rewards
  • Higuruma: Use for rewards
  • 3.5KLIKES: Use for rewards
  • 2KLIKES: Use for rewards
  • Infinity: Use for rewards
  • 4KLIKES: Use for rewards

Jujutsu Legacy Codes (Expired)

  • There are no inactive Jujutsu Legacy codes right now.

Related: Jujutsu Tycoon Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Legacy

Redeeming Jujutsu Legacy codes is a short and easy process if you follow our instructions listed below:

How to redeem codes in Jujutsu Legacy
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Jujutsu Legacy in Roblox and reach level 5.
  2. Press M on your keyboard to open the menu.
  3. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Network Here text box.
  4. Hit the OK button to claim your rewards.

If you want to test your skills in other similar Roblox games with many freebies, visit our articles on Jujutsu Shenanigans [JJS] codes and Jujutsu Online codes here on The Escapist!

Post Tag:
codes
Jujutsu Legacy
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.