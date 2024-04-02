Jujutsu Online Codes (April 2024)

Since no one can beat Sukuna in Shibuya, it’s your job to unlock your curse technique and make Gojo-sensei proud. Embark on a journey filled with random items from the Heian era, black flashes, and heavenly restrictions. If you also want plot armor, we have Jujutsu Online codes.
Jujutsu Online Codes (Working)
- HPNY2024: Use for 35 spins
- 75KLIKES: Use for 20 spins
- TYFOR10KLIKES!: Use for 55 spins
- TY5KLIKES: Use for 23 spins
- WEAREBACK!: Use for 55 spins
- SORRYFORLATE!: Use for 55 spins
- BUGSFIX2: Use for 10 spins
- REVERSALFIX: Use for 20 spins
- SORRYFORBUGS: Use for 10 spins
- HappyHallow2023: Use for 20 spins
- 600KVISITS: Use for free spins.
Jujutsu Online Codes (Expired)
- There are currently no expired Jujutsu Online codes!
How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Online
To redeem Jujutsu Online codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Jujutsu Online on Roblox.
- Press M to open the menu.
- Click on the cogwheel icon to open Settings.
- Press the Codes button on the left.
- Enter your code in the text box.
- Hit Redeem and receive your freebies!
