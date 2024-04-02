Jujutsu Online Codes (April 2024)

Since no one can beat Sukuna in Shibuya, it’s your job to unlock your curse technique and make Gojo-sensei proud. Embark on a journey filled with random items from the Heian era, black flashes, and heavenly restrictions. If you also want plot armor, we have Jujutsu Online codes.

Jujutsu Online Codes (Working)

HPNY2024 : Use for 35 spins

: Use for 35 spins 75KLIKES: Use for 20 spins

Use for 20 spins TYFOR10KLIKES! : Use for 55 spins

: Use for 55 spins TY5KLIKES : Use for 23 spins

: Use for 23 spins WEAREBACK! : Use for 55 spins

: Use for 55 spins SORRYFORLATE! : Use for 55 spins

: Use for 35 spins BUGSFIX2 : Use for 10 spins

: Use for 10 spins REVERSALFIX : Use for 20 spins

: Use for 20 spins SORRYFORBUGS : Use for 10 spins

: Use for 10 spins HappyHallow2023 : Use for 20 spins

: Use for 20 spins 600KVISITS: Use for free spins.

Jujutsu Online Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Jujutsu Online codes!

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Online

To redeem Jujutsu Online codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Jujutsu Online on Roblox. Press M to open the menu. Click on the cogwheel icon to open Settings. Press the Codes button on the left. Enter your code in the text box. Hit Redeem and receive your freebies!

