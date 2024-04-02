Category:
Jujutsu Online Codes (April 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Published: Apr 2, 2024 10:16 am
Jujutsu Online Official Art
Image via SENZO - STUDIO

Since no one can beat Sukuna in Shibuya, it’s your job to unlock your curse technique and make Gojo-sensei proud. Embark on a journey filled with random items from the Heian era, black flashes, and heavenly restrictions. If you also want plot armor, we have Jujutsu Online codes.

Jujutsu Online Codes (Working)

  • HPNY2024: Use for 35 spins
  • 75KLIKES: Use for 20 spins
  • TYFOR10KLIKES!: Use for 55 spins
  • TY5KLIKES: Use for 23 spins
  • WEAREBACK!: Use for 55 spins
  • SORRYFORLATE!: Use for 55 spins
  • HPNY2024: Use for 35 spins
  • BUGSFIX2: Use for 10 spins
  • REVERSALFIX: Use for 20 spins
  • SORRYFORBUGS: Use for 10 spins
  • HappyHallow2023: Use for 20 spins
  • 600KVISITS: Use for free spins.

Jujutsu Online Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Jujutsu Online codes!

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Online

To redeem Jujutsu Online codes, follow our easy guide below:

Jujutsu Online code redemption system
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Jujutsu Online on Roblox.
  2. Press M to open the menu.
  3. Click on the cogwheel icon to open Settings.
  4. Press the Codes button on the left.
  5. Enter your code in the text box.
  6. Hit Redeem and receive your freebies!

If you want to play more anime Roblox titles with freebies, check out our Project Ghoul Codes and Jujutsu Tycoon Codes articles, too!

Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.