Ijul Piece 2 Codes (August 2024)

The world truly isn’t fair. Luffy started his grand adventure in a barrel, whereas King Usopp already had millions of fans, the greatest crew, and the help of Con D. Oriano. If you want to get a headstart with enough Money and Diamonds, use Ijul Piece 2 codes.

Ijul Piece 2 Codes Codes List

Active Ijul Piece 2 Codes

  • 400KVISITS: Use for 25,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money (New) (New servers only)
  • Sleep: Use for 100,000 Diamonds and 250,000,000 Money (New) (New servers only)
  • 50KVISITS: Use for 50,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money
  • UPDATE4: Use for 100,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money
  • ICHIGOEGGHeian: Use for 25,000 Diamonds and 25,000,000 Money
  •  25KVISITS: Use for 100,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money
  •  Mupeng2: Use for 50,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money
  • Sub2Arthur: Use for 500 Diamonds and 1,000,000 Money
  •  Sub2Sai: Use for 500 Diamonds and 1,000,000 Money
  • Sub2FazzM: Use for 500 Diamonds and 1,000,000 Money
  •  Sub2YahikoDoidao: Use for 1,000 Diamonds and 1,000,000 Money
  • 1KPlaying: Use for 25,000 Diamonds and 25,000,000 Money
  • ktydrfhjklkhfhg: Use for Diamonds and Money (New servers only)

Expired Ijul Piece 2 Codes

  • Random
  • RELEASE
  • IJULPIECEISBACK
  • SORRYBUGS
  • SHUTDOWN 
  • UPDATE1
  • YUTA
  • ICHIGOEGG
  • UPDATE2
  • GomeneAmanai
  • Mupeng

How to redeem codes in Ijul Piece 2

If you want to redeem Ijul Piece 2 codes with no fuss, follow the instructions below:

Ijul Piece 2 How to redeem codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Ijul Piece 2 on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the left side.
  3. Enter a code in the CODES text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your free goodies.

If you want more info on everything Ijul Piece 2 related, including character guides, item info, and boss guides, head over to the official Ijul Piece 2 Trello board. This resource is indispensable if you really want to dominate this game.

If you’re interested in more rewards for other anime Roblox games, check out our list of Z Piece Codes and Blox Fruit Codes here on The Escapist.

