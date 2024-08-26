Ijul Piece 2 Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 26, 2024
Added new codes!
The world truly isn’t fair. Luffy started his grand adventure in a barrel, whereas King Usopp already had millions of fans, the greatest crew, and the help of Con D. Oriano. If you want to get a headstart with enough Money and Diamonds, use Ijul Piece 2 codes.
Ijul Piece 2 Codes Codes List
Active Ijul Piece 2 Codes
- 400KVISITS: Use for 25,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money (New) (New servers only)
- Sleep: Use for 100,000 Diamonds and 250,000,000 Money (New) (New servers only)
- 50KVISITS: Use for 50,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money
- UPDATE4: Use for 100,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money
- ICHIGOEGGHeian: Use for 25,000 Diamonds and 25,000,000 Money
- 25KVISITS: Use for 100,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money
- Mupeng2: Use for 50,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money
- Sub2Arthur: Use for 500 Diamonds and 1,000,000 Money
- Sub2Sai: Use for 500 Diamonds and 1,000,000 Money
- Sub2FazzM: Use for 500 Diamonds and 1,000,000 Money
- Sub2YahikoDoidao: Use for 1,000 Diamonds and 1,000,000 Money
- 1KPlaying: Use for 25,000 Diamonds and 25,000,000 Money
- ktydrfhjklkhfhg: Use for Diamonds and Money (New servers only)
Expired Ijul Piece 2 Codes
- Random
- RELEASE
- IJULPIECEISBACK
- SORRYBUGS
- SHUTDOWN
- UPDATE1
- YUTA
- ICHIGOEGG
- UPDATE2
- GomeneAmanai
- Mupeng
How to redeem codes in Ijul Piece 2
If you want to redeem Ijul Piece 2 codes with no fuss, follow the instructions below:
- Open Ijul Piece 2 on Roblox.
- Press the Codes button on the left side.
- Enter a code in the CODES text box.
- Hit Redeem and receive your free goodies.
Ijul Piece 2 Trello Link
If you want more info on everything Ijul Piece 2 related, including character guides, item info, and boss guides, head over to the official Ijul Piece 2 Trello board. This resource is indispensable if you really want to dominate this game.
