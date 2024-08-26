Ijul Piece 2 Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 26, 2024 Added new codes!

The world truly isn’t fair. Luffy started his grand adventure in a barrel, whereas King Usopp already had millions of fans, the greatest crew, and the help of Con D. Oriano. If you want to get a headstart with enough Money and Diamonds, use Ijul Piece 2 codes.

Ijul Piece 2 Codes Codes List

Active Ijul Piece 2 Codes

400KVISITS : Use for 25,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money (New) (New servers only)

: Use for 25,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money Sleep : Use for 100,000 Diamonds and 250,000,000 Money (New) (New servers only)

: Use for 100,000 Diamonds and 250,000,000 Money 50KVISITS : Use for 50,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money

: Use for 50,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money UPDATE4 : Use for 100,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money

: Use for 100,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money ICHIGOEGGHeian : Use for 25,000 Diamonds and 25,000,000 Money

: Use for 25,000 Diamonds and 25,000,000 Money 25KVISITS : Use for 100,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money

: Use for 100,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money Mupeng2 : Use for 50,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money

: Use for 50,000 Diamonds and 50,000,000 Money Sub2Arthur : Use for 500 Diamonds and 1,000,000 Money

: Use for 500 Diamonds and 1,000,000 Money Sub2Sai : Use for 500 Diamonds and 1,000,000 Money

: Use for 500 Diamonds and 1,000,000 Money Sub2FazzM : Use for 500 Diamonds and 1,000,000 Money

: Use for 500 Diamonds and 1,000,000 Money Sub2YahikoDoidao : Use for 1,000 Diamonds and 1,000,000 Money

: Use for 1,000 Diamonds and 1,000,000 Money 1KPlaying : Use for 25,000 Diamonds and 25,000,000 Money

: Use for 25,000 Diamonds and 25,000,000 Money ktydrfhjklkhfhg: Use for Diamonds and Money (New servers only)

Expired Ijul Piece 2 Codes

Random

RELEASE

IJULPIECEISBACK

SORRYBUGS

SHUTDOWN

UPDATE1

YUTA

ICHIGOEGG

UPDATE2

GomeneAmanai

Mupeng

How to redeem codes in Ijul Piece 2

If you want to redeem Ijul Piece 2 codes with no fuss, follow the instructions below:

Open Ijul Piece 2 on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left side. Enter a code in the CODES text box. Hit Redeem and receive your free goodies.

Ijul Piece 2 Trello Link

If you want more info on everything Ijul Piece 2 related, including character guides, item info, and boss guides, head over to the official Ijul Piece 2 Trello board. This resource is indispensable if you really want to dominate this game.

