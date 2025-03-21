Cards, the Universe & Everything (CUE) Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 21, 2025 We looked for new codes!

Cards, the Universe & Everything is a game of endless possibilities. You can get cute sloth cards and even a card featuring the Statue of Liberty, and best of all, the card descriptions are hilarious. What are you waiting for? Start collecting.

There are some unique and limited cards that you can get via Cards, the Universe & Everything codes. These codes will also give you free Coins and other items to enhance your deck. Make sure you visit our Pocket Gym Master Codes article to get your hands on cool Pokémon cards.

All Cards, the Universe & Everything Codes List

Active Cards, the Universe & Everything Codes

ITSASECRETTOEVERYBODY : Use for x5k Coins, a Cuecada Avatar, and x3 Bugs Cards

: Use for x5k Coins, a Cuecada Avatar, and x3 Bugs Cards HAUNT : Use for x10k Coins, an Avatar, and an Occult Card

: Use for x10k Coins, an Avatar, and an Occult Card REMEMBERTHEALAMOSAURUS : Use for x5k Coins

: Use for x5k Coins ITSPULLINGUSIN : Use for x5k Coins and x3 Cards

: Use for x5k Coins and x3 Cards NOWISTHETIME : Use for x5k Coins and x3 Cards

: Use for x5k Coins and x3 Cards VERYOBVIOUS : Use for x10k Coins

: Use for x10k Coins STEVENSEAGULL : Use for x10k Coins and x2 Curious Cuisine Cards

: Use for x10k Coins and x2 Curious Cuisine Cards AIMFORTHESUN : Use for x5k Coins, a Limited Rare Card, and x2 Basic Cards

: Use for x5k Coins, a Limited Rare Card, and x2 Basic Cards UUDDLRLRBAS : Use for x30 Gems and a random Limited Card

: Use for x30 Gems and a random Limited Card SORRYABOUTTHEGULL : Use for x10k Coins

: Use for x10k Coins SPIRIT : Use for x10k Coins, an Avatar, and an Occult Card

: Use for x10k Coins, an Avatar, and an Occult Card ITOOKTHEHINT: Use for x20k Coins

Expired Cards, the Universe & Everything Codes

ESCAPISM

NOWISTHETIME

GEEKINSIDER01

FREEGEMS

LOOKINGGREEN

POPQUIZMAESTRO

REALMUM

D3RXV8IBZUPEJQ

ITSPULLINGUSIN

BBCRADIOPROMO

ANOTHERDAYANOTHERQUIZ

WELCOMEGIFT

IFOUNDTHEEASTEREGG

ISBKLWDBHNF3RQX

How to Redeem Codes in Cards, the Universe & Everything

Sit back and read our handy guide below to learn how to redeem Cards, the Universe & Everything codes:

Run Cards, the Universe & Everything on your device. Finish the tutorial. Press the cogwheel button in the top-right corner to open the Settings. Tap the ‘Enter Code’ button in the CUE Codes section. Enter a code into the text box. Hit Redeem to claim freebies.

How to Get More CUE Codes

You’ll find all the Cards, the Universe & Everything codes on this list, so you don’t have to venture far. Click the star button to save this page and come back whenever you want. If you do want to explore the social media for more information, then check out the links below:

Why Are My Cards, the Universe & Everything Codes Not Working?

Not receiving goodies is disappointing, and it’s even more so dreadful if the reason is due to CUE codes expiring. Before you contact us about expired codes, you should first double-check the code for spelling mistakes. If you tend to make typos often, try copying and pasting the codes from this article into the game.

What Is Cards, the Universe & Everything?

Cards, the Universe & Everything is a strategic card-battling game. You collect cards and place three on the battlefield for each round, making sure that your cards have more power than the cards of your opponent. Be careful how you play because you lose energy, so strategy is everything.

