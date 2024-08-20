Pokémon TCG Live Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 20, 2024 Added all the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

What’s better than playing Pokémon in the palm of your hand? Playing the Pokémon trading card game in the palm of your hand, obviously! If you want the chance to pack Gardevoir EX and dominate the ranks, use Pokémon TCG Live codes.

Pokémon TCG Live Codes List

Active Pokémon TCG Live Codes

OUTBURSTWORLDS24: Use for a Pecharunt Ex (New)

Expired Pokémon TCG Live Codes

TEALDANCENAIC24

Related: Monster Never Cry Codes

How to redeem codes in Pokémon TCG Live Codes

If you want to know how to redeem Pokémon TCG Live codes, follow our simple guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Go to the official Pokémon TCG Live Code Redemption page. Log into your Pokémon TCG Live account. Copy and paste a code into the Enter Code text box. Click the Submit Code button to claim your freebies.

If you’re interested in more rewards for other Pokémon games, check out our lists of Pokémon Go codes and Project Polaro codes here on The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy