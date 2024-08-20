Image Credit: Bethesda
pokemon-tcg-live-official-promo-image
Image via The Pokemon Company International, Inc.
Video Games
Codes

Pokémon TCG Live Codes (August 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Aug 20, 2024 07:47 am

Updated: August 20, 2024

Added all the latest codes!

What’s better than playing Pokémon in the palm of your hand? Playing the Pokémon trading card game in the palm of your hand, obviously! If you want the chance to pack Gardevoir EX and dominate the ranks, use Pokémon TCG Live codes.

Pokémon TCG Live Codes List

Active Pokémon TCG Live Codes

  • OUTBURSTWORLDS24: Use for a Pecharunt Ex (New)

Expired Pokémon TCG Live Codes

  • TEALDANCENAIC24

How to redeem codes in Pokémon TCG Live Codes 

If you want to know how to redeem Pokémon TCG Live codes, follow our simple guide below:

pokemon-tcg-live-codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Go to the official Pokémon TCG Live Code Redemption page.
  2. Log into your Pokémon TCG Live account.
  3. Copy and paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Click the Submit Code button to claim your freebies.

If you’re interested in more rewards for other Pokémon games, check out our lists of Pokémon Go codes and Project Polaro codes here on The Escapist.

