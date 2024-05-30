All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 30, 2024
Added a new code!
Pokemon GO promo codes are a great way to earn a few extra free items without much effort. This guide contains all of the currently active Pokemon GO promo codes as well as how to redeem them.
Contents
- How To Redeem Codes
- Active Pokemon GO Codes
- Amazon Prime Pokemon GO Codes
- Expired Pokemon Go Codes
- Free Poke Coin Codes
How To Redeem Promo Codes in Pokemon GO
You cannot redeem Pokemon GO promo codes in the application itself. To redeem codes, players must use a web browser (Safari, Google Chrome, Firefox). Follow the steps below redeem a code for free Pokemon GO Items:
- Visit the Offer Redemption page of the Pokemon GO Web Store
- Sign-in to your account using the same method as your Pokemon GO account
- Enter a code and press ‘Apply’
- Open the Pokemon GO app and check for a confirmation message
If you had the app open in the background, you may need to fully close out and relaunch Pokemon GO for the items to appear.
All Active Pokemon GO Codes
There are currently codes available for the month of March 2024. Following the method above, you can redeem the codes to obtain some exclusive goodies.
The currently active Pokemon GO promo codes and their rewards are listed below:
|Code
|Reward
|GOFEST2024
|Premium Battle Pass and Incubator (Use in web store with purchase) (New)
|CAPTAINPIKACHU
|Activate Encounter
|FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON
|FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON Avatar Hoodie
|XZU46EAHWPKLK
|10 Great Ball & 5 Potion
|0HY0UF0UNDM3
|Rotom Encounter
Amazon Prime Free Pokemon GO Rewards
If you or someone you know has an Amazon Prime membership, you can redeem free Pokemon GO goodies monthly. Follow the steps below to redeem your Amazon Prime Pokemon GO Rewards:
- Go to the Pokemon GO page of gaming.amazon.com
- Click on ‘Get In-Game Content’ and sign-in to your Amazon Prime account
- Copy the code and redeem it through Pokemon GO’s offer redemption portal
All Expired Pokemon GO Promo Codes
Despite being around since 2016, Pokemon GO promo codes are a relatively new addition to the game. While some mobile games offer promotional codes every other day, Pokemon GO has only provided the community with around 30 codes.
Below is a list of expired Pokemon GO codes and their rewards:
|Code
|Rewards
|A333M5HWDTCGZ
|Incense & Lucky Egg
|4DSJTSPX4B9AH
|2023 World Championships Avatar T-Shirt (Yellow)
|S76334522EHWZ
|7 Razz Berry & 7 Ghimmigoul Coin
|3ZQZD2H6BBVT4
|5 Great Balls & 5 Potions
|6X4H9UCA8F7TT
|Regirock Research & Encounter
|YKG5ZPC4SLXAX
|Regice Research & Encounter
|6AKRAV5WJN5FS
|Registeel Research & Encounter
|WRGUZRVKRR2M3
|2022 World Championships Avatar T-Shirt
|KG6EWDZRBK49KAY8
|2 Super Incubators, 2 Incense, 2 Incubators, & 2 Lucky Eggs
|7AZGHWU6DWV84
|Incense & 30 Pokeballs
|
|SWHPH9Z4EMZN7
|30 Pokeballs, Incense, & Lucky Egg
|E9K4SY77F5623
|10 Pokeballs
|LRQEV2VZ59UDA
|Verizon Jacket & Verizon Mask
|KUAXZBJUTP3B7
|Samsung Hat & Samsung Shirt
|4535347728075597
|Star Piece, Lucky Egg, & 20 Pokeballs
|53HHNL3RTLXMPYFP
|Incense, 10 Pokeballs, & 10 Pinap Berries
|5PTHMZ3AZM5QC
|Sinnoh Stone, 10 Max Potions, & 10 Ultra Balls
|6W2QRHMM9W2R9
|5 Razz Berries & 10 Pokeballs
|9FC4SN7K5DAJ6
|Star Piece, 5 Stickers, & 5 Razz Berries
|DJTLEKBK2G5EK
|Star Piece, 10 Pinap Berries, 10 Stickers, & 20 Ultra Balls
|
|DYEZ7HBXCRUZ6EP
|30 Great Balls & 30 Pinap Berries
|E9K4SY77F5623
|10 Pokeballs
|GXSD5CJ556NHG
|The North Face x Gucci Avatar Items Collection
|H7APT5ZTLM45GZV
|30 Pokeballs
|MDWC4SNGUFXS2SW9
|20 Great Balls & 20 Razz Berries
|MQE4PFNYVRM6M
|Lure Module, 5 Great Balls, & 5 Stickers
|VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X
|Ed Sheeran Avatar Sweatshirt
|RWQNL567S5SP7VTL
|Ed Sheeran Avatar T-Shirt
|KUAXZBJUTP3B7
|Galaxy A Series Special Edition Avatar
|D8STK9J6GPSM9
|Incense & 3 Great Balls
|P2XEAW56TSLUXH3
|30 Max Revives, 30 Pinap Berries, & 30 Ultra Balls
|TRFJVYZVVV8R4
|Lucky Egg, 10 Max Revives, & 30 Ultra Balls
|UWJ4PFY623R5X
|Lucky Egg, 5 Stickers, & 5 Ultra Balls
|EMRK2EZWLVSSZDC5
|8 Pokeballs, 4 Golden Razz Berries, & 4 Silver Pinap Berries
|5PTHMZ3AZM5QC
|10 Max Potions, 10 Ultra Ball, & Sinnoh Stone
|K8G9DFV4X7L3W
|50 PokeBalls
|944231010271764
|10 Pokeballs & 5 Razz Berries
|844316465423591
|10 Pokeballs
Are There Free Poke Coins Codes For Pokemon GO?
No, Pokemon GO has never offered promo codes for free Poke Coins or premium currency. This doesn’t mean they won’t in the future, but as of writing, there are no Free Coins Codes in Pokemon GO.