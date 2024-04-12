Best Teams & Party Compositions in AFK Journey (April 2024)

As a mobile gacha RPG, AFK Journey is all about summoning fun characters and putting together strong team compositions with what you have. To help you out, here are the best teams and party compositions in AFK Journey.

Best Meta Team Composition in AFK Journey

Generally speaking, you’ll want your AFK Journey team to at least comprise of one tank, one healer or support character, and one damage dealer or DPS character. Depending on what you’re going for, you may opt to have two supports and two DPS, or you may even forego one of those for an extra tank.

At the time of writing, however, there is one clear-cut meta team composition in AFK Journey, as listed below:

Character Role Formation/Position Thoran Tank Front Cecia DPS – Marksman Mid Rowan Support Back Smokey and Meerky Support Back Vala DPS – Rogue Mid

There are substitutions you can make here, of course. For instance, you could swap out Vala for Antandra if you need a second tank, or swap out Rowan for Koko if you decide you don’t really need Rowan’s energy battery capabilities in favor of more support and healing. However, you’ll generally want to keep the core of Thoran, Cecia, and Smokey and Meerky.

These three characters are the best-in-class for their respective roles in AFK Journey as a tank, DPS, and support, and are considered irreplaceable in the meta lineup right now. Thoran, in particular, is widely regarded as hands down the strongest hero in the game thanks to his fantastic defensive capabilities and ability to self-revive once in battle.

Best PvP Team Composition

For folks wanting to dive into the PvP modes in AFK Journey, there are a few other things to consider as well. Generally, you’ll want to get your Haste and attack speed up as much as possible, and you’ll also want to take your enemy down fast.

Here’s the best PvP composition I’ve found so far:

Character Role Formation/Position Thoran Tank Front Lyca DPS – Marksman Mid Rowan Support Back Koko Support Back Vala DPS – Rogue Mid

Lyca and Vala are hands down the best characters in AFK Journey for getting Haste up, but if you want to make some substitutions, you could also put in Eironn or Silvina. Cecia also works well here because she’s just that versatile, and you can also swap in Hewynn as a support character if you’re missing any of the above lineup.

Unfortunately, Thoran seems to be a mainstay for PvP modes, at least from my own experience in Elite III so far. Most teams have him as their main tank, and if you’re missing Thoran, it’s very unlikely that your tank will be able to outlast the enemy team.

Best Dream Realm Team Composition

Dream Realm pits you against a different elemental-type boss each day, so your party composition will change depending on the element and what you need to exploit it. However, there are some mainstays that you want to hold on to no matter who the boss is: Thoran, Odie, and Smokey and Meerky.

Thoran and Smokey and Meerky should be no-brainers at this point. However, Odie is a sneaky DPS pick that most players are probably sleeping on right now. His poison attacks are extremely deadly, and he’s absolutely worth ascending and investing in until Mythic+ for his increased attack speed and ability to insta-kill poisoned enemies once their HP’s low enough. This can come in very handy for both story battles and Dream Realm.

And those are our picks for the best party and team compositions in AFK Journey right now.

