Should You Pull for Alsa in AFK Journey? Answered

New season, new banner. Alsa is a DPS mage character that joined the AFK Journey roster in May 2024, and she’s definitely an interesting one to watch out for. If you’re thinking of pulling for Alsa in AFK Journey, here’s what you need to know.

Is Alsa Worth It in AFK Journey?

Much like Florabelle, Alsa isn’t exactly a must-pull character in AFK Journey. To give you the short answer, if you’ve got Eironn built up to Mythic+ and you’re missing Carolina in the current meta PvP composition, then yes, go for Alsa.

Alsa and Carolina very much fill the same roles in the PvP team, with slight differences. Alsa has more burst damage and crowd control, and more importantly, she’s also much easier to build than Carolina. What you really want from Alsa is her third ability, and getting her to Legendary should be enough to make her shine in PvP.

So if you’ve got Mythic+ Eironn and no Carolina, then yes, pull for three copies of Alsa, then slot her into your AFK Journey PvP team.

Alsa’s Kit and Moveset

Next up, let’s take a slightly closer look at Alsa’s kit in AFK Journey.

Twirling Rocks: Enters Combat Stance, gaining enhanced flexibility in dealing damage and dodging attacks.

Enters Combat Stance, gaining enhanced flexibility in dealing damage and dodging attacks. Stone Barrier: Alsa deals damage to an enemy and creates earth pillars on the field.

Alsa deals damage to an enemy and creates earth pillars on the field. Rolling Boulder: Alsa deals damage to all enemies recently affected by control effects.

Alsa deals damage to all enemies recently affected by control effects. Hero Focus (Legendary+): Increases Haste during battle.

Increases Haste during battle. Don of Terra (Mythic+): Increases the combat capabilities under Combat Stance status.

Increases the combat capabilities under Combat Stance status. Enhance Force (Supreme+): Rolling Boulder deals extra damage to enemies recently affected by multiple control effects.

As you can see, Alsa shines when she has another DPS character hurling control attacks at her foes, which makes her a great partner for Eironn. The best part about her is that you can just have her at one copy and she’ll already do decently in PvP. Get her to Legendary+, and she gets Haste, which makes her even more deadly. If you’re able to get her all the way up to Supreme+, that’d be ideal of course, but at that point, her damage is just overkill.

Hopefully that answers your question of whether you should pull for Alsa in AFK Journey.

