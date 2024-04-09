AFK Journey Haste Explained: How to Increase, What It Does

There are quite a few stats you need to keep track of as you build your party in AFK Journey. Most are self-explanatory, but there’s one that can come off as a bit obtuse. Here’s everything you need to know about the Haste stat in AFK Journey.

Recommended Videos

What Is Haste in AFK Journey?

Not to be confused with Attack Speed, Haste is a stat in AFK Journey that determines how fast your character moves and takes actions. This does include the time taken to perform an attack, just like with Attack Speed, but it also includes skills and magic attacks, as well as movement speed.

Basically, the higher your Haste stat is, the faster your character will be in everything they do. For every point of Haste, a character’s frequency for normal attacks, skills, and animation speed will increase by 1%. That might not sound like a lot, but it adds up quick, and can make a serious difference in combat.

If you head to the Resonance Hall tab, you can click on any of your characters and check their info to see their stats.

How to Increase Haste in AFK Journey

Now that we’ve gone over what Haste actually does in AFK Journey, we can talk about how to increase it. As you might expect, your Haste stat can increase each time you level up a character. However, this isn’t necessarily the most efficient way of pumping up that stat.

In my own experience with the game, I’ve found that both Vala and Lyca are the best at speeding up your entire party by increasing their Haste for a short period of time. Lyca, in particular, is great for buffing the party and allowing other characters to attack with increased frequency.

On the flip side, Vala increases her own Haste each time she kills a marked enemy. This ability starts to really pop off if you’re able to get her to Mythic+, though that’ll take you several pulls and you’ll probably even unlock the Stargaze Station before you max her out.

And that’s everything you need to know about Haste in AFK Journey.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more